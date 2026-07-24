Leeds United transfer news: Lilywhites 'very keen' on second Bosnia-Herzegovina star

By Darren Plant | 24 Jul 2026 15:28

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Stuttgart forward Ermedin Demirovic.

Ahead of the weekend's friendly against Wrexham, Daniel Farke is attempting to make major additions to his squad.

The Yorkshire giants are seemingly looking to secure a deal for Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford.

That comes after £34m was already spent on acquiring the services of Sassuolo centre-back Tarik Muharemovic.

According to Slobodna Bosna, Leeds are now ready to push for the signing of his Bosnia-Herzegovina teammate Demirovic.

© Imago

Who is Ermdein Demirovic?

The report suggests that Leeds are interested in following up their long-standing interest in the 28-year-old.

Demirovic has impressed in his two years with Stuttgart, contributing 32 goals and 11 assists from 87 appearances.

He has spent a large part of his career in Germany, with 57 goals and 35 assists coming from 183 outings in the Bundesliga.

Leeds are allegedly prepared to rival the likes of Juventus and Fenerbahce in the race for the frontman.

Nevertheless, it appears that Leeds are only outsiders for the player, a consequence of his desire to represent Stuttgart in the Champions League.

Throughout his career, Demirovic has only featured on eight occasions in European football's premier competition.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Will Leeds move on from Demirovic?

If Leeds determine that they are unable to tempt Demirovic into a transfer, they will quickly move on.

Although they have Lukas Nmecha and Dominic Calvert-Lewin as centre-forward options, Farke will likely replace Joel Piroe.

That is despite the attacker wanting to prove himself in the Premier League. However, the arrival of a new forward would likely lead to a change of heart.