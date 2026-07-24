Preview: AC Horsens vs Nordsjaelland - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 24 Jul 2026 15:19 , Last updated: 24 Jul 2026 15:20

AC Horsens and Nordsjaelland will get their 2026-27 Danish Superliga campaigns underway when they meet at Hybel Arena Horsens on Sunday.

The newly-promoted hosts are back in the top-flight for the first time since 2022-23, while the visitors will be aiming to improve upon their third-placed Superliga finish last term.

Match preview

AC Horsens' opening clash with Nordsjaelland on Sunday will be their first back in the Danish Superliga since their devastating final-day promotion from the top division in 2022-23.

The Yellow Danger finished level on 28 points with 10th-placed Lyngby, but an inferior goal difference sealed AC Horsens' relegation into the second tier.

AC Horsens' subsequently finished eighth and third in the Betinia Liga before impressively climbing from sixth to second during the promotion round last term, booking their place back in the Superliga.

Hoping to avoid another immediate relegation from the top flight, Niki Zimling will be looking for his side to get their campaign underway with an encouraging result against Nordsjaelland.

© Imago

The Tigers, however, are the favourites heading into the clash, having established themselves as one of the Danish Superliga's top teams in recent seasons.

Nordsjaelland last failed to finish in the top half of the standings in 2021-22, placing ninth in the table, and they have subsequently finished second, fourth, fifth and third in the last four seasons.

Jens Olsen's side did, however, have a difficult end to the 2025-26 campaign, winning just one of their last five matches, and that lacklustre form continued during pre-season and the start of the new term.

Nordsjaelland won only one of seven pre-season fixtures - a 5-1 triumph against Sparta Prague - including a 1-1 draw with AC Horsens in late June.

The Tigers followed that up with a disappointing 1-0 defeat to GAIS in the first leg of their Conference League second qualifying round tie, leaving their hopes of qualifying for Europe resting on the second leg at their home ground next Thursday.

However, Nordsjaelland's focus will first be on ending their miserable run of results and getting off to a strong start in the Danish Superliga, while a win will also boost their confidence ahead of that crucial second leg against GAIS.

Nordsjaelland must overcome their poor record at Horsens' home ground if they are to claim all three points, with the Tigers winning only one of their last seven visits to Hybel Arena Horsens.

AC Horsens form (friendlies):

D W L L L

Nordsjaelland form (all competitions):

L L W L D L

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

AC Horsens' summer signing Julius Korkko could start in attack alongside last season's top scorer Adrian Justinussen.

Further back, Kristian Kirkegaard and Adam Herdonsson are likely to provide the width, while Sebastian Hausner and Mikkel Kupijbida should anchor the central defence.

Meanwhile, Nordjsaelland may be without the availability of Souleymane Alio and Araphat Mohammed, who are both doubts due to injury concerns.

Olsen is likely to stick with last term's top goalscorer Alexander Lind through the middle, while Lamine Sadio and Prince Amoako Junior should start from the wing.

AC Horsens possible starting lineup:

Delac; Doua, Hausner, Kupijbida, Palsson; Kirkegaard, Madsen, Moro, Herdonsson; Justinussen, Korkko

Nordsjaelland possible starting lineup:

Hansen; Ankersen, Salquist, Yirenkyi; Lahteenmaki, Janssen, Brink, Norheim; Junior, Lind, Sadio

We say: AC Horsens 1-2 Nordsjaelland

AC Horsens demonstrated their ability to frustrate Nordsjaelland in the 1-1 friendly draw earlier in the summer, but the visitors should have the quality to overcome the hosts and secure the opening day victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.