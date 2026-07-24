Man United should move for "dream midfield target" this summer

By Matt Law | 24 Jul 2026 15:15 , Last updated: 24 Jul 2026 15:17

Amid Manchester United's search for a third midfield signing, Sports Mole's Football Editor Matt Law discusses which player could be brought to Old Trafford.

Football Editor, Matt Law: "My number one choice"

Man United Midfield Transfer Targets

It's the question on the club's agenda at the moment in terms of bringing that third midfielder in.

There have been very interesting reports over the last 24 to 48 hours regarding Tchouameni, because it seemed like he'd signed a new contract not too long ago.

There has been no announcement from Real Madrid, and there are suggestions that they want Rodri. He had a marvellous World Cup, and if they were to pursue Rodri, it might be an opportunity for Tchouameni to become available, potentially for as little as 80 million euros.

Alex Scott: they reportedly want £80m for him as well. Adam Wharton has not been mentioned too much recently, but there is talk of £80m for him too.

For Manu Kone, suggestions are around the £50m to £60m mark. The point is that if you go and get these players from the Premier League, there is a Premier League premium.

Double the amount of league titles for Manchester United would suggest Man City are not the Kings of Manchester, but that's a different conversation for another day.

The money Elliot Anderson cost: I've got my own views on that. I think that's vastly overpriced, far too much money for a good midfielder, not an elite one.

If they can get the Tchouameni deal done, he fits into the price range. He's the age they want, between 22 and 26... 26 years old, with big-team experience.

There's risk attached to the other players potentially on the list. Baleba has been mentioned again, with Brighton having valued him at over £100m last summer.

He had a really disappointing season by his own high standards in 2024-25. The season before, he had a really excellent season.

Alex Scott is going to be ultimately too expensive. There was a report that Manchester United are considering not bringing in a third midfielder.

That would be very unlikely, given that Kobbie Mainoo is not a holding midfielder, Youri Tielemans is not a holding midfielder, and Andrey Santos is not a holding midfielder.

I'd be quite wary of going into the season without a player to sit in the middle and dictate from a deeper area. My number one choice would be Tchouameni.

Manu Kone would be another I'd be looking at to fill that role. United are in a decent position having got two done already. They're not chasing two or three midfielders at this stage.

They've got two in the bank, two good ones that will improve them. Camavinga has also been mentioned as an option if they can't get Tchouameni. Another really good player.

For me, the number one choice, the dream midfield target, would be Tchouameni.