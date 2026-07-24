Man United transfer news: Fabrizio Romano issues major update on English club's midfielder pursuit

By Matt Law | 24 Jul 2026 12:14 , Last updated: 24 Jul 2026 12:16

Carlos Baleba's representatives have reportedly made contact with Manchester United to discuss a potential switch to the 20-time English champions.

The Cameroon international was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford last summer, but a deal was never regarded as close due to Brighton & Hove Albion's valuation of over £100m.

Baleba struggled for form last season, with Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler claiming early in the campaign that the midfielder had been distracted by the transfer speculation.

"It's the next step for him as a person to overcome the rumours and the noise. He needs to focus on what he can control because he can't influence the rumours and the noise, only the things he does on the pitch," Hurzeler told reporters at the time.

The 22-year-old ended the 2025-26 campaign with 35 appearances to his name, but he was short of the form that made him such an in-demand midfielder in the summer of 2025.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Baleba representatives 'make contact' with Man United

Man United have already signed Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans to boost their midfield this season, but the Red Devils want to bring in a third player in that area.

A recent report claimed that the Red Devils had 'made movement' in revisiting the possibility of signing Baleba this summer.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Baleba's representatives have now had contact with Man United in order to determine whether a switch to Old Trafford is still on the cards.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Baleba is again on Man United's radar this summer

"Those close to Carlos Baleba have been in contact again with Man Utd to suggest the possibility of signing him. They're trying to understand if United can return for the player or not after the Ederson move fell off," Romano said on his official YouTube channel.

"Man Utd were considering Carlos Baleba as a top target when Ruben Amorim was still at the club, but it has gone cold since Amorim left the club. Now people from Baleba's side want to understand if there's a chance to reopen negotiations."

Baleba has featured on 112 occasions for Brighton since making the move to the Amex in 2023, scoring four goals and registering two assists in the process.

Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni is viewed as Man United's dream midfield target, and recent reports have claimed that the Frenchman could be available this summer.

Roma's Manu Kone, Bournemouth's Alex Scott and Fulham's Sander Berge are also believed to be on Man United's radar at this stage of the transfer window.