Transfer news and rumours: Arsenal midfielder Christian Norgaard claim, Crystal Palace want Parma forward

By Darren Plant | 24 Jul 2026 11:32

A Danish journalist has claimed that Christian Norgaard leaving Arsenal this summer is "not a possibility".

Despite helping the Gunners to a Premier League title, the midfielder made just seven top-flight appearances in 2025-26 and 11 starts across all competitions.

That has subsequently led to speculation that the Denmark international may return to his homeland, more specifically Brondby this summer.

However, Tipsbladet journalist Farzam Abolhosseini has suggested that Norgaard will be remaining at the Emirates Stadium for 2026-27 due to his love for the club.

He said: "That’s not a possibility in this transfer window. I will be shocked if it happened.

"I think people sometimes forget just how big an Arsenal fan he is. You just have to look at those photos from a year ago, when he was introduced. His lifelong dream is coming true, and he gets to see his son wear the Arsenal jersey, when he himself has supported the club his whole life.

"I’m almost convinced he’d play for them for free. It means so much to him. From that perspective, I just can’t see him being willing to leave. It’s also about the experience. It’s a massive club, and he’s winning the championship. What would he be doing at Brøndby now?"

Norgaard has one year remaining on his Arsenal contract.

© Imago / IPA Sport

Crystal Palace 'in race' for Parma striker

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace have allegedly expressed an interest in signing Parma striker Mateo Pellegrino.

With the arrival of Pierre Sage as the new Eagles head coach, major additions are expected to be made during the summer transfer window.

The future of Jean-Philippe Mateta remains up in the air, leading to the possibility of Sage requiring a new frontman to compete with Jorgen Strand Larsen.

According to Alfredo Pedulla, Palace are in competition with Juventus for Pellegrino's signature.

Pellegrino is said to be favouring a switch to the Serie A giants over the Premier League, yet it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to pay in excess of £20m for the 24-year-old.

A total of 12 goals and two assists have been contributed from 50 appearances in Italy's top flight.

© Imago

West Ham to make move for Czech striker?

West Ham United have reportedly identified Slavia Prague forward Tomas Chory as a potential target.

Nuno Espirito Santo will have a significant transfer warchest at his disposal this summer, helped by Crysencio Summerville's big-money transfer to the Saudi Pro League.

The Portuguese will want to strengthen in all areas of the pitch, but West Ham particularly need a new centre-forward.

As per inFotbal.cz, West Ham are showing an interest in adding the Czech Republic international to their squad.

Chory recently made two appearances at the World Cup, while he has contributed 37 goals and 11 assists from 78 appearances across his two years with Slavia Prague.

With just one year remaining on his contract, there is a possibility of an exit from the Czech side this summer.