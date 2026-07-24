Preview: KFUM Oslo vs Molde - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 24 Jul 2026 10:16

Molde make the trip to KFUM Oslo on Sunday looking for the win that would keep them within touching distance of the top four in the Eliteserien table.

Meanwhile, the home side head into this encounter only sitting outside of the relegation zone on goal difference.

Match preview

After last season's 10th-placed finish, which was their lowest in recent memory, everyone associated with Molde has been determined to get the club back into title contention.

However, the 2022 champions are enduring another indifferent campaign, sitting in fifth place and already 13 points behind leaders Viking.

Having won their final game - a 2-1 victory over Sandefjord - before the break for the World Cup, Sindre Tjelmeland would have bene optimistic over building on that result upon the resumption.

Instead, a 2-2 draw at 14th-placed Aalesund was followed by a 2-1 reverse at the hands of Brann, who are now just one point behind them in sixth.

Goals are proving to be an issue. Since the 5-1 triumph over Valerenga on April 26, Molde have netted just eight times in seven matches and failed to score more than twice in a single fixture.

As far as KFUM Oslo are concerned, they are where they would expect at this stage of the campaign having finished 12th position in 2025.

A return of 12 points from 13 games has left them in 13th spot, but Jorgen Isnes knows that they must improve on a run of one win in seven outings.

The schedule since the resumption has not been kind, with KFUM Oslo playing top-four teams in Bodo/Glimt and Lillestrom.

Losing just 2-0 and 2-1 respectively, positives may be taken from those performances, and nine games have now passed by in all competitions since they conceded more than twice in a fixture.

KFUM Oslo Norwegian Eliteserien form:

L L W D L L

Molde Norwegian Eliteserien form:

L W L W D L

Team News

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Having only lost to Lillestrom through an 85th-minute goal, Isnes may be prepared to name the same KFUM Oslo side.

Rasmus Eggen Vinge ended a four-month wait for his second goal of the campaign, and the winger should retain his place.

Isnes must decide whether to keep Magnus Grodem, who has not scored in five games, down the centre of the attack, or hand an opportunity to Philippines star Bjorn Martin Kristensen.

Molde will likely have to make a change in midfield due to an injury picked up by Vebjorn Hoff last time out. Daniel Daga is in line to replace him.

Seydina Diop scored as a substitute on his league debut against Brann, putting him in contention to replace Oskar Spiten.

KFUM Oslo possible starting lineup:

Odegaard; Saunes, Skaret, Schneider; Sjokvist, Rasch, Soras, Hjorth; Vinge, Grodem, Njie

Molde possible starting lineup:

Posiadala; Lovik, Amundsen, Hansen, Kabini; Daga, Breivik; Hestad, Granaas, Diop; Abdullai

We say: KFUM Oslo 1-2 Molde

Having resumed the campaign in poor form, Molde are in desperate need of a win, and that will see them push hard for maximum points here. Although we feel that KFUM Oslo will stay competitive throughout, the visitors should have enough quality to earn an away victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.