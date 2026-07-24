Auckland FC vs. Tottenham Hotspur: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for pre-season clash

By Matt Law | 24 Jul 2026 07:47 , Last updated: 24 Jul 2026 07:50

Tottenham Hotspur will continue their preparations for the 2026-27 campaign with a pre-season friendly against Auckland FC on Saturday.

Spurs are building towards the start of the new Premier League season, with Roberto De Zerbi's side opening up against Brentford on August 22.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Auckland FC vs. Tottenham kick off?

The pre-season match will kick off at 4am UK time on Sunday morning.

Where is Auckland FC vs. Tottenham being played?

The pre-season contest between Auckland FC and Tottenham is being played at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, set for a local kickoff of 3pm.

Eden Park is the largest stadium in New Zealand, boasting a capacity of 50,000.

How to watch Auckland FC vs. Tottenham in the UK

TV channels

The pre-season clash will not be available to watch on UK television.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via Tottenham's official streaming service SPURSPLAY.

SPURSPLAY costs £45 a year, while it is £35 a year for One Hotspur members.

Highlights

Highlights of the pre-season match will be available on SPURSPLAY.

Tottenham's official X account will also post highlights of the contest.

What is at stake for Auckland FC vs. Tottenham?

Tottenham opened their preparations for the 2026-27 campaign with a 1-0 victory over MK Dons on Wednesday, with Mateus Fernandes scoring a stunner on his debut.

Spurs have a busy pre-season schedule, facing Auckland FC, Sydney FC, Chelsea, Getafe and Hoffenheim (twice) before tackling Brentford in the Premier League on August 22.

Tottenham have confirmed their travelling squad, with Sandro Tonali among those included, but Rodrigo Bentancur, Pape Sarr, Djed Spence, Marcos Senesi, Pedro Porro and Cristian Romero are notable absentees due to their involvement in the 2026 World Cup.

There is serious room for improvement in the 2026-27 campaign following Tottenham's struggles last term, and they will be looking to make it back-to-back wins in pre-season on Saturday.

Auckland FC compete in the A-League - Australia's top flight - and they are the reigning champions, beating Sydney FC 1-0 in the Grand Final at the end of May.

> Our full preview of Auckland FC vs. Tottenham can be viewed here