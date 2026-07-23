Tottenham pre-season report: Who has impressed? What has Roberto De Zerbi learned?

By Ben Knapton | 23 Jul 2026 10:27

Before jetting off on their customary pre-season tour on the other side of the world, Tottenham Hotspur's preparations for the 2026-27 campaign commenced behind closed doors against MK Dons on Wednesday.

Roberto De Zerbi's XI certainly had an experimental feel to it, as the Lilywhites' starting side comprised new signings, Premier League regulars, up-and-coming talents and wantaway names in equal measure.

Only the one goal could separate Tottenham and their League One counterparts at Hotspur Way, but it went the way of De Zerbi's men, who edged out MK Dons 1-0 to make an ideal - if unspectacular - start to pre-season.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up who has impressed for Tottenham in pre-season and what we have learned from their feats so far.

Tottenham pre-season report: Mateus Fernandes sends tongues wagging

© Iconsport / PA Images/Nano Banana

Tottenham's slender success over MK Dons was sealed inside the first three minutes, thanks to a wonder strike from one of De Zerbi's new big-money arrivals, as Mateus Fernandes gave Spurs fans a glimpse of what might be to come.

With just three minutes on the board, the £85m lynchpin crashed home a long-range volley with exquisite execution; the type of finish that would be deemed goal-of-the-season worthy in the Premier League.

Fernandes made no standout contributions other than that and also failed to win any of his three ground duels, but the Portuguese kept things ticking over in the engine room, registering an 89% pass success rate during his 45 minutes on the field.

The former West Ham United man may never score a better goal in his entire career, let alone his Spurs stint, but it is impossible not to feel overwhelming excitement now that he has shown what he is capable of.

Tottenham pre-season report: Malachi Hardy makes his mark

© Iconsport / Sportimage/Alamy

To say it has been a summer of change in the Tottenham backline would be a gross understatement, but a new teenage talent has sent a strong message to De Zerbi ahead of the new campaign getting underway.

Born just two weeks after Tottenham won their last domestic trophy - the 2008 EFL Cup - Malachi Hardy replaced Archie Gray for the second half at Hotspur Way and produced a near-flawless defensive display to help Spurs see out the victory.

The 18-year-old registered five defensive contributions in total, won three of his four duels and showed a willingness to progress play forward, be it with his brave passing or driving runs.

Hardy is yet to make his competitive senior debut for Tottenham, and he already has eight centre-backs ahead of him in the pecking order, so the time may be nigh for a loan move if he also catches the eye during Tottenham's pre-season tour.

Tottenham pre-season report: Moore to come from Luca

© Imago / Action Plus

Hardy was among 11 Tottenham players sent on for the second half against MK Dons, a list that also included Mikey Moore and Luca Jamie Williams-Barnett, two other highly-rated Hotspur Way prospects.

Back from a productive season-long loan spell with Rangers, Moore returned to Tottenham duties with the same hunger and vigour, firing two shots and completing one successful take-on in a proactive performance.

Alongside him, playmaker Williams-Barnett - named as one of the Premier League's top 20 Next Gen talents in 2025 - operated in a less advanced midfield role than expected, but it did not diminish the 17-year-old's impact.

Williams-Barnett registered three key passes on the afternoon - including one big chance created for Yang Min-hyeok - and both he and Moore have staked their claim for first-team roles in the new campaign.