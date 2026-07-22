Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'chase' 22y/o winger as Benfica eye replacement

By Saikat Mandal | 22 Jul 2026 19:36

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Benfica attacker Andreas Schjelderup during the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old joined Benfica from Nordsjaelland in January 2023 and has since made 86 appearances in all competitions, scoring 15 goals.

Spurs have been highly active in the transfer market, and the squad is beginning to take shape under Roberto De Zerbi, who guided the club to Premier League safety on the final day of last season.

The North London outfit have already completed six signings, including high-profile arrivals Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes and Jan Paul van Hecke.

However, De Zerbi is still keen to strengthen his attacking options in the wide areas, with Schjelderup reportedly emerging as one of his leading targets.

Tottenham eye move for Andreas Schjelderup?

© Iconsport

According to a report from Correio da Manha (h/t Sport Witness), Spurs have recently made contact with Benfica to enquire about the conditions of a potential deal.

The Norway international enhanced his reputation at the World Cup, contributing one goal and three assists, and his impressive displays have only increased interest in his services.

Benfica are understood to value the exciting winger at around €50m (£43m), although Schjelderup is reportedly keen to move on this summer.

New Benfica head coach Marco Silva is said to be trying to persuade Schjelderup to stay and has already held personal talks with the left winger.

Benfica looking at potential replacements?

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Benfica reportedly fear that Tottenham, or another interested club, could meet their asking price and lure the winger away this summer.

Spurs could reportedly face competition from Chelsea, who could considering the Norwegian as a potential replacement for Aston Villa-bound Alejandro Garnacho.

Silva is therefore eager to add another left-sided winger despite Benfica's signing of Jakub Kaminski, with Reiss Nelson emerging as a potential target.

Nelson spent last season on loan at Fulham under Silva, and while a reunion could be on the cards, the Cottagers are also keen to bring him back.