Casemiro joins Inter Miami: Contract length, shirt number, potential debut date

By Matt Law | 22 Jul 2026 19:12 , Last updated: 22 Jul 2026 19:15

Inter Miami have completed the signing of Casemiro on a free transfer, with the Brazil international joining the MLS outfit following his release from Manchester United.

Casemiro had an excellent 2025-26 campaign for Man United, scoring nine goals and registering two assists in 35 appearances, but the decision was made earlier this year for the veteran to leave Old Trafford this summer.

The 34-year-old represented Brazil at the 2026 World Cup, and his future at club level has now been decided, signing a contract with Inter Miami.

Casemiro's deal runs to the end of the 2027 MLS campaign and includes the option to extend the agreement until 2029.

A new No. 5 is in the 305. @Casemiro is Home. ? pic.twitter.com/VNL4FeHgub — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 22, 2026

Inter Miami complete Casemiro signing

"What motivates me the most, and I think this is true for every player, is winning and continuing to grow. The project the club presented to me, along with the effort everyone made to bring me here, means a lot to me," Casemiro said after the deal was completed.

"I'm incredibly grateful, and I can't wait to get started so I can repay that trust, not only during the 90 minutes on matchday, but every day in training as well. All I can say is thank you, and I'll give everything I have to return the affection and confidence the club has shown me."

Meanwhile, Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas said: “Casemiro’s arrival reflects the vision and ambition that define Inter Miami. We never settle. We’re always looking to grow, improve, and raise our standards every season. We’ve built a global club with the vision of becoming not only the best club in the United States, but also a benchmark globally.

“Casemiro embodies everything this club stands for: leadership, a winning mentality, and an extraordinary track record at the highest level of the game. After achieving virtually everything there is to achieve in football, his decision to join Inter Miami shows that he shares our ambition and our commitment to the highest standards as we continue building for the future. We’re thrilled to welcome him to the Inter Miami family."

One look was never going to be enough. Welcome, @Casemiro. ? pic.twitter.com/Kqn7JXVOZd — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 22, 2026

Beckham brands new Inter Miami signing Casemiro "a winner"

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham said: “I’m very proud to welcome Casemiro and his family to Inter Miami. He is a person and a player that I have admired for a long time.

"He is a winner who has achieved so much in the game and after such an incredible career with Real Madrid and Manchester United I’m delighted that he’s decided to make Miami his next home.”

Casemiro is widely regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders of all time, spending the bulk of his career with Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The midfielder won 18 trophies during his time at Bernabeu, including five Champions League titles, while he lifted the EFL Cup and FA Cup for Man United.

Casemiro will wear the number five shirt for Inter Miami, who are currently second in the MLS Eastern Conference.

The Brazilian is still on a break following his involvement at the 2026 World Cup, so he will miss at least his new side's next three games with Chicago Fire, CF Montreal and Columbus Crew, but a debut against Atletico San Luis in the Leagues Cup on August 5 is possible.