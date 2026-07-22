Raul Asencio determined to remain at Real Madrid - but has Jose Mourinho ended his Los Blancos career?

By Matt Law | 22 Jul 2026 17:27 , Last updated: 22 Jul 2026 17:29

Raul Asencio is determined to stay at Real Madrid this summer amid the speculation surrounding his future, according to the centre-back's physical trainer Luiso Hernandez.

The 23-year-old's future is currently the subject of much speculation.

Chelsea have recently been linked with the Spain international, but it is understood that Asencio has rejected the chance to discuss a move to Stamford Bridge, as he is determined to prove himself in the Spanish capital.

According to Asencio's PT, a departure this summer has not crossed his mind.

"The key has been to treat the situation as normal," Hernandez told AS. “To understand that Real Madrid is the most demanding environment in the world and that, when you’re at Madrid, you’re exposed to the possibility of this sort of thing happening.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Asencio determined to remain at Real Madrid

“The reality is that, despite all the external noise that might be generated, you’re here today and you might not be here tomorrow

"He has always made it clear to me that he wants to stay at Madrid, play a key role and succeed.

“That’s why we’ve worked to ensure he’s in the best possible shape for this pre-season, which is a new and different situation for all the players at Madrid.

“Although last season wasn’t the best, the picture is now completely different because everyone is starting on an equal footing. Beyond that, I believe Raul’s profile fits perfectly with the new coaching staff’s vision."

© Imago

Mourinho 'informs' Asencio of transfer decision

However, according to Radioestadio Noche, Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho has made it clear that Asencio is not in his plans moving forward.

The capital giants are well-stocked in the middle of their defence, with Ibrahima Konate brought in to support Asencio, Antonio Rudiger, Dean Huijsen and Eder Militao.

Real Madrid could add another centre-back before the end of the transfer market, which would push Asencio further down the pecking order.

Asencio represented Real Madrid on 46 occasions during a breakthrough 2024-25 campaign before featuring 34 times for the senior side last term.

The defender has a contract at Bernabeu until June 2031.