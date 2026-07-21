Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola outlines clear Alexis Mac Allister transfer stance amid Real Madrid links

By Ben Sully | 22 Jul 2026 00:20

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola has insisted he wants to keep midfielder Alexis Mac Allister at Anfield.

Mac Allister has been linked with a potential move away before the transfer window shuts at the start of September.

According to journalist Miguel Serrano, Mac Allister has been offered to European giants Real Madrid.

The update suggested that the 27-year-old is ready to leave England for a new challenge in the Spanish capital.

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Liverpool boss outlines Mac Allister transfer stance

However, Iraola is determined to resist any potential interest in the Argentina international, as he looks to retain his best players ahead of his first season in the Anfield dugout.

“I think Alexis has been one of the best players at the club for the last few years, and he has had a very good World Cup, so it is normal that other clubs want our best players," Iraola told reporters in a press conference in Chicago to mark the start of Liverpool's pre-season tour in the USA.

"It always happens in other markets. But I want to keep my good players. I’m looking forward more to signing new players rather than losing the ones we have here.”

Mac Allister has entered the final two years of his Liverpool contract, with the two parties yet to hold talks over a new deal.

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Iraola addresses Alisson's future

Iraola also wants to keep the club's number one goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who has been linked with Italian side Juventus.

"I'm very happy with the situation we have right now in the goalkeeping area," Iraola said.

"Alisson is someone also in a changing room that has lost some references in terms of experience, I think he's someone that definitely will help us in this process of adaptation of the new signings, of the new players, the young players.

"We need the references like Virgil [van Dijk], like Alisson, like Joe Gomez, players that have been here for a long time."

Iraola's side are set to head to Nashville for the opening game of the Premier League Summer Series against Sunderland on Saturday.

The Reds will then face Wrexham in New York on July 30 and Leeds United in Chicago on August 2.