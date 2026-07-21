Liverpool ownership latest: FSG in talks with Amit Bhatia-led consortium as 'valuation' revealed

By Saikat Mandal | 21 Jul 2026 18:17 , Last updated: 21 Jul 2026 18:25

A consortium led by British-Indian businessman Amit Bhatia is reportedly in talks to purchase a minority stake in Liverpool.

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) bought baseball franchise the Boston Red Sox in 2002 before completing a £300m takeover of Liverpool eight years later.

Under FSG's ownership, Liverpool have won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, three League Cups and the Champions League in 2019.

FSG have also overseen the redevelopment of Anfield, built a new training ground and put the foundations in place for sustained success on and off the pitch.

Liverpool ownership: Consortium in talks for buy minority stake

© Imago

Bhatia, the son-in-law of Indian billionaire Lakshmi Mittal, stepped down from the Queens Park Rangers board and relinquished his ownership stake on Tuesday, bringing an end to his 18-year spell as co-owner and vice-chairman.

FSG told BBC Sport: "An investment consortium led, managed, and represented by Amit Bhatia has expressed interest in making a strategic minority investment in Liverpool Football Club."

No agreement has been reached at this stage, but talks are ongoing over a deal that would reportedly value Liverpool at more than £4.5bn ($6bn).

Mittal is currently ranked the world's 73rd-richest person by Forbes, with an estimated personal fortune of £23bn.

Liverpool ownership: The Reds should look to expand business

© Imago

Back in 2022, FSG indicated that they would be open to fresh investment in Liverpool, either through minority shareholders or a potential full sale.

The ownership group also stated that, under the right terms and conditions, it would consider new investors if such a move was in the club's best interests, although a full takeover never materialised.

The investment agreement with Dynasty in 2023, reportedly worth between £82m and £164m, helped offset debt incurred through major infrastructure projects, including the redevelopment of the Main Stand, the Anfield Road End and Liverpool's Kirkby training ground.

FSG also explored adopting a multi-club ownership model and appointed Michael Edwards to oversee the project, although those plans were later shelved.