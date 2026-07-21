Preview: Paksi SE vs Panathinaikos - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 21 Jul 2026 17:25 , Last updated: 21 Jul 2026 17:32

Hungarian side Paksi SE are seeking their maiden appearance in the Conference League as they welcome Greek giants Panathinaikos to Fehervari uti Stadion on Thursday for the start of their second-round qualifying tie.

Both sides will be eager to gain an early advantage ahead of next week’s return leg in Athens, where one team’s European ambitions will come to an end.

Match preview

Having featured in Europa League and Conference League qualifiers over the past two seasons, Paksi have been close to securing continental football, coming nearest in the 2024 UECL play-offs when they were beaten by Mlada Boleslav.

Now in Conference League qualifying for a third consecutive year, Gyorgy Bognar’s side have cleared the first hurdle in each of the last two campaigns, defeating AEK Larnaca and Maribor 5-0 and 2-1 on aggregate, respectively.

However, neither of those opponents boasts the European pedigree of Panathinaikos, meaning Atomcsapat must be at their best to maintain their perfect first-round record at this level.

Paksi concluded pre-season with a 4-1 defeat to Austria Wien - another side also in UECL qualifying - making it seven goals conceded in their last two outings, an issue they will need to address ahead of Thursday’s clash.

After wins in each of their last three competitive home games, scoring 11 goals in the process, the hosts have shown they possess the attacking firepower to trouble opponents in front of their own fans, who are eager to see Paksi reach the group stage of a major European competition for the first time.

© Iconsport / Eurokinissi / Icon Sport

Having made seven Champions League appearances between 2000-01 and 2010-11, Panathinaikos established themselves as regulars on Europe's biggest stage. However, they have since failed to secure UCL qualification, more often competing in the Europa League or Conference League.

A fourth-place finish in the Greek Super League last season means the Greens will once again have to settle for Conference League football at best, now under Jacob Neestrup, who recently replaced Rafael Benitez after the Spaniard’s seven-month stint.

Boasting a wealth of European experience from his time at FC Copenhagen, the 38-year-old is tasked with leading Panathinaikos back to the continental stage, following last season’s Europa League round-of-16 exit to Real Betis.

Off the back of win in each of their first three warm-up matches, Panathinaikos were brought back down to earth in their final pre-season friendly - a 4-1 defeat to Rapid Wien - with the first-half collapse likely to concern Neestrup.

Returning to competitive action on the road after ending the 2025-26 campaign with consecutive defeats to AEK Athens and Olympiacos, Thursday's visitors have not been at their best away from home, a fact that will be on the minds of their travelling supporters.

Paksi SE friendlies form:

W

D

L

W

W

L

Panathinaikos friendlies form:

W

W

W

L

Team News

© Imago

Twenty-year-old Hunor Kuzma is set to make his competitive debut for Paksi after joining from lower-division Bekescsaba 1912.

After a challenging first season with the hosts, Janos Hahn bounced back by scoring 11 goals in 28 appearances last term, making him a player to watch.

Panathinaikos' Cyriel Dessers remains sidelined with a thigh injury sustained in December, and the Nigerian forward is still some way from returning to action.

Erik Palmer Brown is also unavailable due to a foot injury, further strengthening Stefan de Vrij’s case for a place in the starting XI.

De Vrij is one of nine new signings made by the visitors as they prepare to challenge for domestic glory this season.

Paksi SE possible starting lineup:

Kovacsik; Zeke, Vecsei, Vas, Kuzma, Silye; Peto, Papp, Windecker; Szalai, Hahn

Panathinaikos possible starting lineup:

Pena; Kyriakopoulos, Touba, De Vrij, Tsapras; Cerin, Camara; Andino, Taborda, Zaroury; Rastoder

We say: Paksi SE 1-2 Panathinaikos

Panathinaikos have shown significant ambition in the transfer market, and the quality they have added makes them clear favourites to overcome Paksi.

While we expect Paksi to provide a stern challenge, we back their Greek visitors to leave Hungary with a narrow first-leg advantage.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.