Preview: Coritiba vs Palmeiras - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 21 Jul 2026 17:14

Coritiba welcome league leaders Palmeiras to Couto Pereira on Wednesday evening as the Campeonato Brasileiro resumes following the FIFA World Cup break.

The hosts are enjoying a solid first season back in the top flight and sit seventh in the standings, while the visitors return looking to strengthen their grip on first place after an outstanding opening half of the campaign.

Match preview

Coritiba have enjoyed an encouraging return to Serie A, collecting 26 points from their opening 18 matches to establish themselves in the top half of the table.

However, Fernando Seabra's side went into the World Cup break on the back of a disappointing 3-0 defeat away to Flamengo, a result that halted their recent progress and left them searching for a response.

The break has given the Coxa valuable time to regroup ahead of an important run of fixtures, with the club hoping to maintain its push for the continental qualification places during the second half of the campaign.

Home form has been mixed this season, with Coritiba winning three, drawing three and losing two of their eight league matches at Couto Pereira, and they will be keen to improve that record in front of their supporters.

© Iconsport / SUSA / Icon Sport

Standing in their way is a Palmeiras side that have set the pace in the Brasileiro throughout the campaign, leading the standings with 41 points after 18 matches and holding a seven-point advantage over second-placed Flamengo.

Abel Ferreira's men headed into the break unbeaten in their previous 12 league matches, defeating Chapecoense 1-0 in their last game, with Paulinho scoring the only goal.

Palmeiras remain in contention on multiple fronts this season, continuing to compete in both the Copa Libertadores and Copa do Brasil, while their consistent league form has placed them firmly on course for another title challenge.

The visitors have also dominated this fixture in recent years, winning each of the last four league meetings since Coritiba's 1-0 victory in February 2021, scoring 11 goals and conceding only once during that run.

Coritiba Brasileiro form:

L

L

D

W

W

L

Coritiba form (all competitions):

L

D

L

W

W

L

Palmeiras Brasileiro form:

W

D

D

D

W

W

Palmeiras form (all competitions):

W

D

L

W

W

W

Team News

© Imago

Coritiba could welcome goalkeeper Pedro Morisco back after his lengthy recovery from shoulder surgery, while defender Maicon, right-back Tinga and experienced forward Keno have all returned to full training during the World Cup break.

The hosts will, however, be without Pedro Rocha after his red card against Flamengo before the suspension of the league, with Renato Marques expected to replace him in attack.

Breno Lopes has been Coritiba's standout performer this season, registering eight goals and one assist in 15 league appearances, and the forward will be eager to make an impact against his former club.

Palmeiras have two confirmed suspensions, with Allan and Paulinho both unavailable after disciplinary sanctions, while Jefte remains sidelined through injury.

Flaco Lopez is expected to be rested after his involvement with Argentina at the FIFA World Cup, but Ferreira has been boosted by the returns of Alexander Barboza, Carlos Miguel and Andreas Pereira, all of whom are available again after serving suspensions.

Coritiba possible starting lineup:

Pedro Rangel; Tinga, Tiago Coser, Jacy, Bruno Melo; Thiago Santos, Sebastian Gomez, Josue; Lucas Ronier, Breno Lopes, Renato Marques

Palmeiras possible starting lineup:

Carlos Miguel; Giay, Gustavo Gomez, Murilo, Arthur; Marlon Freitas, Andreas Pereira; Mauricio, Lucas Evangelista, Jhon Arias; Ramon Sosa

We say: Coritiba 1-2 Palmeiras

Coritiba have shown enough quality to compete with the division's stronger sides this season and should make life difficult on home soil, particularly with Breno Lopes leading the attack.

However, Palmeiras possess greater depth, arrive with the best form in the league and have dominated this fixture in recent years, making the visitors favourites to continue their impressive title charge with another important victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.