Preview: Independiente Medellin vs Vasco da Gama - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 21 Jul 2026 17:14

Independiente Medellin welcome Vasco da Gama to Estadio Atanasio Girardot on Wednesday for the first leg of their Copa Sudamericana playoff tie, with both clubs hoping to move one step closer to a place in the round of 16.

The winners of this two-legged contest will face Olimpia in the last 16, while this also marks the first-ever competitive meeting between Independiente Medellin and Vasco.

Match preview

Independiente Medellin dropped into the Copa Sudamericana after finishing third in their Copa Libertadores group, collecting seven points from six matches with two wins, one draw and three defeats.

Their continental campaign ended in disappointment after a stoppage-time 1-0 defeat to Estudiantes in the final group game denied them a place in the Libertadores knockout rounds, but Alejandro Restrepo's side have been handed another opportunity to extend their continental journey through the Sudamericana.

The Colombian outfit will, however, be without one of their biggest advantages on Wednesday, as the match will be played behind closed doors following CONMEBOL sanctions imposed after crowd trouble during their Libertadores group-stage meeting with Flamengo.

That means Medellin lose the backing of what is usually one of the most intimidating home atmospheres in South American football, although they still arrive with the benefit of remaining in competitive action during the World Cup break through domestic fixtures.

The hosts have also undergone changes to their squad since the group stage, most notably the departure of leading scorer Francisco Fydriszewski, whose six goals in 26 appearances made him their most productive attacker before his move to Junior.

© Twitter

Vasco, meanwhile, begin the knockout phase looking to revive a difficult campaign after qualifying from Group G as runners-up with 10 points, recording three wins, one draw and two defeats to finish behind Olimpia.

The Brazilian side return to continental action after an inconsistent first half of the domestic season, having slipped to 17th in the Brasileiro standings following a 1-0 defeat to Vitoria in their first match after the World Cup break.

That result continued a worrying run of form, with Vasco losing five of their previous six matches in all competitions, while they have also struggled on their travels, suffering four defeats in their last six away games.

The visitors have also experienced significant upheaval off the pitch, with Pedro Emanuel becoming the club's latest head coach after arriving earlier this month, and the Portuguese manager is still searching for his first positive result after opening his reign with defeat.

Despite their recent struggles, Vasco will hope the first leg being played without supporters reduces Medellin's home advantage, particularly as they aim to avoid taking a deficit back to Sao Januario for the decisive second leg.

Independiente Medellin form (all competitions):

W

D

W

L

D

W

Vasco da Gama form (all competitions):

L

L

L

W

L

L

Team News

© Iconsport / Latin Sport Images / Alamy

Independiente Medellin have strengthened their squad with the arrivals of Joaquin Varela, Carlos Lucumi, Agustin Martegani and Juan Cordoba ahead of the knockout stages, providing fresh options in defence, midfield and attack.

The hosts will have to cope without former top scorer Francisco Fydriszewski after his transfer to Junior, meaning Enzo Larrosa and Geronimo Mancilla are expected to compete for the central striking role.

Daniel Catano and former Fluminense winger Yony Gonzalez remain key creative players, while goalkeeper Salvador Ichazo is expected to continue between the posts.

Vasco are without midfielder Mateus Carvalho, who remains sidelined with a knee injury, as new head coach Emanuel is expected to stick largely with the side that faced Vitoria.

Leo Jardim is set to start in goal behind a defence featuring Puma Rodriguez, Carlos Cuesta, Robert Renan and Cuiabano.

Nuno Moreira is expected to provide much of Vasco's attacking creativity alongside Johan Rojas, while Claudio Spinelli should continue to lead the line.

Independiente Medellin possible starting lineup:

Ichazo; Chaverra, Londono, Escorcia, Fabra; Moreno, Perlaza, Catano; Gonzalez, Larrosa, Mancilla

Vasco da Gama possible starting lineup:

Leo Jardim; Puma Rodriguez, Cuesta, Robert Renan, Cuiabano; Cauan Barros, Thiago Mendes, Adson; Johan Rojas, Nuno Moreira, Spinelli

We say: Independiente Medellin 1-1 Vasco da Gama

With Medellin forced to play behind closed doors, their usual home advantage is significantly reduced, while Vasco should benefit from avoiding the intimidating atmosphere normally generated at the Atanasio Girardot.

Neither side arrives in convincing form, both are still adapting after recent managerial changes, and with plenty still to play for in the second leg, we expect a cautious contest that finishes level.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.