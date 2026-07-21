Nottingham Forest transfer news: In-demand Primeira Liga star in 'advanced talks' over City Ground move

Nottingham Forest are reportedly moving closer to signing Sporting Lisbon defender Ousmane Diomande.
Having commenced pre-season with a fixture at Notts County last weekend, Oliver Glasner is attempting to strengthen his Tricky Trees squad.
A midfielder who the Austrian knows well from a former club is allegedly edging nearer to a switch to the City Ground.
However Glasner is eager to strengthen a number of positions, including central defence with Forest likely to use a back three in 2026-27.
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Glasner has seemingly settled on pushing hard for Diomande.
Nottingham Forest pushing for Diomande signing
The report claims that Forest are in advanced talks to sign the centre-back from Sporting.
In three-and-a-half years at the Portuguese giants, the 22-year-old has made 132 appearances and won two Primeira Liga titles.
Earlier in the summer, reports suggested that Leeds United were ready to spend big on the 15-cap Ivory Coast international.
Nevertheless, they have instead paid in the region of £34m for Tarik Muharemovic, leaving the door open for Forest.
While a transfer fee is not mentioned, Sporting are expected to demand in excess of £40m for a player who still has four years left on his contract.
Diomande signing would represent big coup for Forest
If Forest can get a deal for Diomande over the line, it would likely see him take the role of right-sided centre-back in a defensive three.
A trio of Diomande, Nikola Milenkovic and Murillo, with Jair Cunha providing backup, would provide Glasner with a talented array of options.
Forest are yet to add to other areas of the pitch, but acquiring Diomande would represent a clear statement of intent.
Funds remain available to Glasner courtesy of Elliot Anderson's £116m transfer to Manchester City.