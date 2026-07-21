Nottingham Forest transfer news: In-demand Primeira Liga star in 'advanced talks' over City Ground move

By Darren Plant | 21 Jul 2026 19:22

Nottingham Forest are reportedly moving closer to signing Sporting Lisbon defender Ousmane Diomande.

Having commenced pre-season with a fixture at Notts County last weekend, Oliver Glasner is attempting to strengthen his Tricky Trees squad.

A midfielder who the Austrian knows well from a former club is allegedly edging nearer to a switch to the City Ground.

However Glasner is eager to strengthen a number of positions, including central defence with Forest likely to use a back three in 2026-27.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Glasner has seemingly settled on pushing hard for Diomande.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Nottingham Forest pushing for Diomande signing

The report claims that Forest are in advanced talks to sign the centre-back from Sporting.

In three-and-a-half years at the Portuguese giants, the 22-year-old has made 132 appearances and won two Primeira Liga titles.

Earlier in the summer, reports suggested that Leeds United were ready to spend big on the 15-cap Ivory Coast international.

Nevertheless, they have instead paid in the region of £34m for Tarik Muharemovic, leaving the door open for Forest.

While a transfer fee is not mentioned, Sporting are expected to demand in excess of £40m for a player who still has four years left on his contract.

© Iconsport / Ewen Gavet

Diomande signing would represent big coup for Forest

If Forest can get a deal for Diomande over the line, it would likely see him take the role of right-sided centre-back in a defensive three.

A trio of Diomande, Nikola Milenkovic and Murillo, with Jair Cunha providing backup, would provide Glasner with a talented array of options.

Forest are yet to add to other areas of the pitch, but acquiring Diomande would represent a clear statement of intent.

Funds remain available to Glasner courtesy of Elliot Anderson's £116m transfer to Manchester City.