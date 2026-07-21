Preview: Shelbourne vs Nomme Kalju - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 21 Jul 2026 19:23

Shelbourne's quest to qualify for the Conference League begins on Thursday, when they welcome Nomme Kalju to Tolka Park in the first leg of the second qualifying round.

The Irish hosts have been entered into the second round after finishing third in their domestic league in 2025, whereas Kalju beat Linfield 3-2 on aggregate in the first qualifying round.

Match preview

Shelbourne failed to advance into the league phase of either the Champions League or Europa League last term, though they did reach the league phase of the Conference League, but they suffered elimination after finishing third last in 34th place.

The Reds have played 24 of 36 League of Ireland fixtures in 2026 so far - they currently reside in fifth place with 34 points - and they are on track to accumulate a total of 51 points, eight fewer than they ended 2025 with.

Shelbourne's form ahead of Thursday's clash is concerning given they have only won once in five games, succumbing to defeat on two occasions, the most recent of which was on penalties to Kerry FC in the FAI Cup on July 17.

The hosts did score two goals in four of those five matches, but they failed to find the back of the net in any of their final six games in the 2025-26 Conference League, a stretch in which they conceded seven times.

Head coach John Russell will take comfort from the fact his side have only been defeated in one of their past six contests at Tolka Park - three wins, two draws, one loss - though they have lost two and drawn one of their last three matches in Europe at home.

© Iconsport / Xinhua

Kalju endured a tense second leg against Linfield, drawing 2-2 on July 16 thanks to a 92nd-minute equaliser from Mihhail Orlov, a strike that earned his team a place in the next qualifying round.

Manager Nikita Andreev has since overseen a goalless stalemate with Kuressaare on July 19, and that draw meant his side ended the weekend in third place in the Estonian top flight with 35 points from 20 games.

Roosad Pantrid's previous experiences of European football has never yielded an appearance beyond the qualifiers, with the club having only advanced from the second qualifying round three times.

The visitors' result against Kuressaare extended their unbeaten streak in all competitions to six matches, though they were forced to settle for four draws in that time.

However, Kalju failed to achieve victory in four of their five most recent away clashes, losing once, drawing three times and keeping just one clean sheet.

Shelbourne form (all competitions):

W

D

L

D

W

L

Nomme Kalju Conference League form:

W

D

Nomme Kalju form (all competitions):

D

D

W

W

D

D

Team News

© Iconsport / Sportsfile / Icon Sport

Shelbourne will want to make the most of their home advantage by selecting an attacking lineup, so expect to see wingers Daniel Kelly and Daniel Ring either side of striker Rodrigo Freitas.

Behind number 10 Ali Coote, it would not be surprising to see a double pivot consisting of Jack Henry-Francis and Evan Caffrey.

The midfielders will be asked to screen a four-man defence that is likely to feature central defenders Kameron Ledwidge and Paddy Barrett.

Kalju are set to name a similar team to the one that started the second leg against Linfield, with forwards Enrique Esono and Tiago Baptista options for boss Pantrid.

The attackers will hope that midfielders Oleksandr Musolitin and Modou Tambedou can provide them a stable platform from which to launch counter-attacks.

Shelbourne possible starting lineup:

Speel; Mbeng, Ledwidge, Barrett, Norris; Caffrey, Henry-Francis; Kelly, Coote, Ring; Freitas

Nomme Kalju possible starting lineup:

Perk; Mashchenko, Podholjuzin, Vukusic, Nikolajev; Siht, Musolitin, Tambedou, Vastsuk; Esono, Baptista

We say: Shelbourne 2-1 Nomme Kalju

While Kalju demonstrated great spirit to advance into the second qualifying round, they have rarely fared well at this stage of the qualifiers.

Shelbourne must make the most of their home crowd ahead of a potentially tricky away leg, and even a narrow victory would put them in a strong position.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.