Preview: Shelbourne vs Dundalk - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 02 Jul 2026 00:10

Tolka Park will be the backdrop for key clash in the Irish Premier Division's race for Europe on Friday, when managerless Shelbourne welcome Dundalk to the capital.

The Reds are looking for their first win in four games, while the Lilywhites could make it four victories from five.

Match preview

Shelbourne will be led by interim head coach Lorcan Fitzgerald this week, and the club's Under-20s boss is sure to have his work cut out up against a rival.

The Reds sacked Joey O'Brien last week - surprising more than a few pundits - and are searching for a new permanent manager to replace him a little over 12 months after his appointment.

Shels' European ambitions have been damaged by a run of one win, four draws and one loss across their last six games, including a 2-2 draw with second-from-bottom Sligo Rovers last time out.

That disappointing spell has left the Reds fifth in the Premier Division, where their 31-point total puts them seven behind third-placed St Patrick's Athletic.

Hoping to make a fresh start, the hosts will need to put their frustrating 3-0 Dublin derby hammering by Bohemians firmly in the past, but fans will have doubts after seeing their team win just twice on their own turf this season.

© Iconsport / Xinhua

Meanwhile, Ciaran Kilduff's Dundalk have climbed the table in recent weeks thanks to an excellent run that spanned May and June, but they will need to avoid stumbling further after a shock loss.

The Lilywhites were downed 3-2 by bottom-of-the-table Waterford last time out, despite taking a two-goal lead in the first half, inspired by Daryl Horgan.

However, that defeat was preceded by four wins and one draw across the five games prior, a stretch that included a 2-1 triumph over Bohemians on June 19, and Kilduff will be hoping to return to that rich vein of form.

Losing their most recent outing prevented Dundalk from moving level with St Pat's in third, and they remain fourth with 35 points, three behind their rivals.

Keen to close the gap this time around, the visitors will draw confidence from their consecutive away wins ahead of the trip to Tolka Park, not to mention that the Lilywhites have lost just one of their last eight on the road.

Shelbourne League of Ireland Premier form:

D

D

W

D

L

D

Dundalk League of Ireland Premier form:

W

D

W

W

W

L

Team News

© Iconsport / Simon Gill, Alamy

Shelbourne will be without striker Ademipo Odubeko this week, though Rodrigo Freitas should be ready to lead the line, supported Alistair Coote and Daniel Kelly from out wide.

Midfielder Kerr McInroy is also expected to be sidelined for a few more weeks as he works his way back to full fitness, so Ellis Chapman and Evan Caffrey look set to start in the centre of the park, with Harry Wood in a number 10 role.

As for Dundalk, they are missing centre-back Conor O'Keeffe once again, as well as goalkeeper Conor Kearns, who is recovering from a knee injury.

In their absence, Kilduff will opt for Enda Minogue between the sticks, protected by a centre-back duo of Robert Cornwall and the versatile Bobby Burns.

At the opposite end of the pitch, winger Norman Garbett is closing in on a return from a major hamstring injury, but this game will likely come too soon for him, so Eoin Kenny should start on the right flank, with Daryl Horgan on the left.

Shelbourne possible starting lineup:

Speel; Mbeng, Bone, Barrett, Ledwidge; Chapman, Caffrey; Coote, Wood, Kelly; Freitas

Dundalk possible starting lineup:

Minogue; Buckley, Cornwall, Burns, Wilson; Dervin, Tracey; Kenny, Teahan, Horgan; Arubi

We say: Shelbourne 1-3 Dundalk

Shelbourne are without a permanent manager and come into this clash having won just once in eight games.

Dundalk have been in strong form over recent weeks, and will sense an opportunity to gain ground on their European rivals, but they will have to work for the points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.