Preview: Shelbourne vs Shamrock Rovers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 10 Jun 2026 21:51

League of Ireland champions Shamrock Rovers will look to avoid being drawn closer to the chasing pack by beating hosts Shelbourne at Tolka Park on Friday.

The home side are fifth in the table with 26 points after 19 matchweeks, whereas their first-placed opponents have 40 points after 20 matchweeks, and they currently boast a six-point lead over second-placed Bohemians.

Match preview

Shelbourne come into Friday's clash having drawn 1-1 with Galway United on May 29, a game that they dominated for large stretches, only to throw away the lead they had taken in the 57th-minute when Frantz Pierrot equalised from a corner just after the hour mark.

The hosts have in fact conceded nine times from set pieces in the league this season, a figure that ranks them seventh amongst the 10 competing clubs in the top flight.

That stalemate was the Reds' second in a row, as well as their fourth in six games, and they scored one or fewer goals in four of those matches.

Manager Joey O'Brien has already overseen two fixtures against Shamrock Rovers this season, drawing 2-2 at Tolka Park on March 9, before losing 3-2 on April 6 away from home.

When playing at home, Shelbourne have struggled given they have triumphed in just one of their last 10 outings at Tolka Park, losing on four occasions.

© Imago

Shamrock's title defence has gone as well as can be expected, with the club on track to total 72 points, six more than they totalled in the 2025 campaign.

The visitors managed to get the better of St. Patrick's Athletic on May 29, winning 1-0 thanks to Graham Burke's ninth-minute strike, though it will be concerning to fans that the team only mustered one shot on target in the second half.

Boss Stephen Bradley's victory last time out represents his side's only clean sheet in six games, while they have netted just four times in their past four fixtures.

A win for Rovers would be their third consecutive success, and it would also be their sixth in eight matches, though defeat would be their third in five league contests.

The Hoops have been inconsistent on the road, with the club suffering two losses in their four most recent away clashes, a period in which they won twice.

Shelbourne League of Ireland Premier form:

D

D

W

W

D

D

Shamrock Rovers League of Ireland Premier form:

W

W

L

L

W

W

Team News

© Iconsport / Sportsfile

Shelbourne midfielder Jonathan Lunney was banned against Galway due to an accumulation of yellow cards, but with the star now available, he may be an option to play alongside Evan Caffrey.

Striker John Martin will hope that he can score his seventh league goal on Friday, though he will need support from the likes of Will Jarvis and Alistair Coote if he is to be at his best.

Shamrock know that they will be without striker Daniel Mandroiu due to a muscle injury, and his absence will likely lead to the selection of John McGovern up front.

In the middle of the park, it would not be surprising to see Matthew Healy and Jack Byrne paired together in a double pivot.

Should the visitors field a three-man backline, Tunmise Sobowale, Lee Grace and Enda Stevens will be positioned in front of goalkeeper Edward McGinty.

Shelbourne possible starting lineup:

Speel; Mbeng, Bone, Barrett, Ledwidge; Lunney, Caffrey; Coote, Wood, Jarvis; Martin

Shamrock Rovers possible starting lineup:

McGinty; Sobowale, Grace, Stevens; Mulraney, Healy, Byrne, O'Sullivan; Watts, Burke; McGovern

We say: Shelbourne 1-1 Shamrock Rovers

Friday's clash is likely to be closely fought considering Shelbourne have struggled for goals and Shamrock's away performances have been poor.

It is difficult to separate the two sides, so perhaps they will ultimately have to settle for just a point, which could open up the title race.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.