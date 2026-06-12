Arsenal, Liverpool put on 'red alert' over Bradley Barcola transfer status

By Saikat Mandal | 12 Jun 2026 19:57

Arsenal and Liverpool may have received a significant boost in their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain attacker Bradley Barcola ahead of the summer transfer window.

The France international is currently focused on the 2026 World Cup, but speculation surrounding his long-term future has continued despite another productive season in Paris.

With PSG boasting a choc-a-bloc of world-class attackers, including Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele, Barcola has found regular starts harder to come by despite his impressive output.

The 23-year-old still contributed 20 goal involvements from 34 starts across all competitions, but reports suggest he is assessing his options amid uncertainty over his role going forward.

Bradley Barcola set to leave PSG?

© Imago

According to Sky Sports News, PSG could consider offers for Barcola if an interested club meets their valuation.

The European champions paid £38.9m to sign the winger from Lyon in 2023 and are believed to value him at around £86m, although their preference remains to keep him at the club.

Barcola was reportedly disappointed to be left out of the starting lineup for last month's Champions League final against Arsenal, a decision that has inevitably fuelled speculation over his future.

While his former manager has insisted that the attacker does not want to leave Parc des Princes, PSG are not expected to block a departure should the player seek a new challenge and a suitable offer arrive.

Red alert for Arsenal and Liverpool?

© Imago

Liverpool have been strongly linked with Barcola as they continue planning for life after Mohamed Salah's departure.

The Frenchman is capable of operating on either flank and through the middle, attributes that make him an attractive option for Arne Slot's side, although Yan Diomande remains another player under consideration.

Arsenal are also monitoring the situation closely as Mikel Arteta weighs up further additions to his attacking department.

With questions lingering over the futures of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, Barcola's availability could present the Gunners with an opportunity to recruit a player entering the prime years of his career.