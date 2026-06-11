Liverpool transfer news: Andoni Iraola superstar to be subject of 'official' bid as £75m black hole could emerge

By Lewis Nolan | 11 Jun 2026 18:07

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is set to be subject to an official bid from Galatasaray, the latest report has claimed,

The Reds endured a nightmarish 2025-26, relinquishing their Premier League title to Arsenal, while also losing club legends Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson.

Arne Slot's tenure also came to an end after the campaign, with Andoni Iraola appointed as his replacement, but the new head coach may face the prospect of losing more influential stars in the near future.

Van Dijk was signed from Southampton in the winter of 2018 for a fee of £75m, but he only has one year left on his current contract.

Turkish journalist Yagız Sabuncuoglu has claimed that Galatasaray are looking to make an offer to Liverpool for Van Dijk after June 15th.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Virgil van Dijk future: Should Andoni Iraola keep Liverpool captain?

Van Dijk was part of a porous backline in 2025-56, with his defence conceding 53 goals in the Premier League, their worst top-flight return in 32 seasons.

The 34-year-old was criticised at times for his displays, though he was playing alongside a new left-back in Milos Kerkez and a struggling centre-back partner in Ibrahima Konate.

VIRGIL VAN DIJK'S 2025-26 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON Matches: 38 Starts: 38 Clearances Rank: 1st (275) Ground Duel Win % Rank: 3rd (70%) Aerial Duels Won Rank: 1st (174) Aerial Duels Won % Rank: 3rd (74.4%)

If allowances are made to other players like Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz for the failings of the team around them, then there is no reason to not be as lenient with the Dutchman.

Van Dijk has also shown that he is still able to compete physically with opposition strikers, with his mistakes this campaign largely a result of misjudgements.

If Liverpool can reduce his workload in 2026-27, then there is every chance that the 34-year-old can bounce back and help the Merseysiders reclaim their title.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Giovanni Leoni and Jeremy Jacquet: Van Dijk to mentor both?

The Reds currently have youngsters Giovanni Leoni and Jeremy Jacquet, as well as veteran Joe Gomez, as options to play alongside Van Dijk.

Gomez has proven to be unreliable from a fitness perspective, so keeping Van Dijk in the team as a guiding figure for the other two young defenders will be important.

The Dutchman's contract situation means that there is a strong possibility he could leave Anfield at the end of next season, but if he maintains his fitness levels, there is an argument that he should be kept beyond 2027.

While Van Dijk would likely need to be rotated more if he extended his stay, perhaps Leoni and Jacquet could fill his void in the coming seasons as they develop.