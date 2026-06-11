Another Liverpool player is now 'increasingly likely' to leave after Mo Salah and Ibrahima Konate exits

By Lewis Blain | 11 Jun 2026 07:58

Liverpool are pushing ahead with a major summer overhaul after multiple high‑profile departures and the arrival of new boss Andoni Iraola.

The Reds are already preparing for life without Mohamed Salah and Ibrahima Konate, while uncertainty continues to surround several other first-team players.

Now, another attacking departure appears to be edging closer as Federico Chiesa weighs up a return to Italy.

Federico Chiesa could seal move away from Liverpool as new update emerges

© Imago / Sportimage

According to emerging reports, Chiesa is increasingly likely to depart Anfield this summer after struggling to establish himself as a regular in the Premier League.

The Italy international is understood to be keen on a return to Serie A, with Napoli and Como currently leading the race for his signature. Liverpool are open to a sale and are expected to demand around €20 million (£17.5 million) for the winger.

While it is believed that the Reds would ideally prefer a permanent transfer, interested clubs could initially explore loan proposals with an obligation to buy if negotiations over the fee prove difficult.

Further discussions between Chiesa and Iraola are expected during pre-season, but it is understood that he will be informed that he can seek a move elsewhere as Iraola begins shaping his squad for the new campaign.

It just hasn't worked out for Federico Chiesa at Anfield

© Imago

There is little doubt that Chiesa arrived at Liverpool with plenty of excitement surrounding him, but the move simply never gained momentum.

The 28-year-old struggled for regular opportunities under former manager Arne Slot and failed to start a single Premier League match during 2026. In fact, he made just three appearances in their final seven league games and remained an unused substitute on four occasions.

Across the entire 2025/26 campaign, Chiesa accumulated only 726 minutes of football, effectively just over eight full matches, while contributing three goals and three assists.

Given Liverpool's attacking depth and the changes taking place under Iraola, a fresh start probably makes sense for all parties. Chiesa remains a talented player capable of making a real impact in Serie A, but his style never truly translated to consistent opportunities at Anfield.

At around £17.5 million, Liverpool would recoup a respectable fee, while the player gets the chance to revive his career in a league where he has already proven his quality.