Liverpool transfer news: £55m 'sensation' tops Andoni Iraola shortlist to replace Ibrahima Konate

By Lewis Blain | 09 Jun 2026 06:56

Liverpool and their summer rebuild is gathering pace following the departure of Arne Slot, with incoming boss Andoni Iraola facing some major decisions at both ends of the pitch.

While much of the focus has centred on attacking reinforcements, the Reds are also preparing for a significant change in defence after the exit of Ibrahima Konate.

Replacing a player of the Frenchman's quality will not be straightforward, but one name continues to stand out among Liverpool's options this summer.

Goncalo Inacio high on Liverpool shortlist to replace Ibrahima Konate

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher, MI News & Sport

Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio remains firmly on Liverpool's radar as the club searches for a long-term successor to Konate.

The France international is set to leave Anfield after contract renewal talks broke down, forcing Liverpool to accelerate plans for a replacement. Fresh reports suggest that sources close to the agents industry have indicated that Inacio is one of the leading candidates under consideration.

Liverpool are not alone in their admiration, as the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Madrid have all been credited with interest in the Portugal international in recent months, underlining the level of competition likely to emerge if Sporting decide to sell.

Inacio's contract contains a €60 million (£55 million) release clause. However, reports suggest Sporting may be willing to negotiate below that figure, potentially making him one of the most attractive defensive options available this summer.

Andoni Iraola needs a top-class left-footed defender at Anfield

© Iconsport / Mark Pain

From a tactical perspective, Inacio looks an excellent fit for what Iraola is expected to demand from his Liverpool side.

The Sporting star has built a reputation as one of Europe's most progressive defenders, combining composure on the ball with an outstanding passing range. Talent scout Jacek Kulig has previously described him as a "sensation", while journalist Antonio Mango has praised his "insane" distribution from the back.

Crucially, Inacio is left-footed, so that profile would give Liverpool greater balance in possession and help future-proof the defence as Virgil van Dijk enters the latter stages of his career.

His ability to break opposition lines with passes and carry the ball forward would suit Iraola's preference for aggressive, front-foot football, as seen with a player like Tottenham Hotspur-bound Marcos Senesi at Bournemouth.

Liverpool cannot afford to get this decision wrong after losing Konate, and Inacio appears to tick every box, from his age, experience, technical quality to tactical suitability.

If the Reds want a defender capable of thriving in Iraola's high-intensity system for years to come, then the Sporting titan looks like one of the strongest candidates available on the market.