Christian Eriksen update: Denmark midfielder breaks silence after latest health scare

By Seye Omidiora | 09 Jun 2026 00:02 , Last updated: 09 Jun 2026 00:03

Christian Eriksen has confirmed that he has been discharged from hospital and is currently recovering at home with his family.

The international football community was left in a state of shock following a deeply concerning medical emergency during Denmark's friendly encounter against Ukraine on Sunday.

The fixture in Odense was prematurely abandoned in the 65th minute after Eriksen collapsed on the pitch.

Medical personnel rushed onto the field immediately to provide urgent treatment while visibly distressed players from both nations shielded the 34-year-old playmaker from public view.

The incident quickly revived memories of the dramatic cardiac arrest that the experienced player suffered against Finland during the European Championships back in 2021.

Eriksen confirms recovery at home after mid-game collapse

© Imago

Taking to his official Instagram account on Monday evening, Eriksen issued a positive update on his condition after Sunday's incident.

"I want to let everyone know that I am doing well and that I am home with my family," read the Danish midfielder's Instagram post.

"As you can probably imagine, receiving a shock from my ICD has had a major impact on both me and my family, but I want to reassure everyone that this was a different situation from what happened in 2021.

"I am feeling good, and my recovery has already started. In addition to being grateful for the support and assistance of all the players and the medical team on the field, I am also incredibly grateful to the doctors who have cared for me and my heart over the years.

"Thanks to their expertise, my ICD did exactly what it was designed to do: protect me when I needed it.

"For now, my focus is on recovering, spending time with my family, going on vacation, and playing football with my children."

Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen echoed these reassuring sentiments by confirming that the player quickly regained full consciousness on the turf before being transported to a local hospital for comprehensive evaluations.

Eriksen's future: Will ex-Spurs and Man Utd star continue playing?

© Imago / Jan Huebner

While Eriksen has confirmed that he is fine and recovering at home, no update has so far been given regarding his playing career.

The 34-year-old defied medical expectations by mounting a miraculous return to the highest level of professional football following his initial health scare.

Due to strict medical regulations in Italy prohibiting athletes from competing with an internal cardiac device, his contract with Serie A giants Inter Milan was terminated by mutual consent.

Eriksen subsequently secured a remarkable return to the Premier League by signing a short-term contract with Brentford in January 2022 before completing a high-profile free transfer to Manchester United.

The 34-year-old spent the 2025-26 season at Wolfsburg after his United contract ran out 12 months ago, featuring 31 times in the Bundesliga and scoring three times.