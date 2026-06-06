Preview: Denmark vs Ukraine - prediction, team news, lineups

By Freddie Cotton | 06 Jun 2026 01:39

Denmark welcome Ukraine to the Odense Isstadion on Sunday evening for both sides' final international friendly match this summer.

De Rod-Hvide played out a 0-0 draw with the Democratic Republic of the Congo in their previous outing, while Syn'o-Zhovti beat Poland 2-0 in Wroclaw.

Match preview

Placed 20th in the FIFA World Rankings, Denmark are judged to be the best side outside of Italy to be vacant from this summer’s World Cup in North America.

After a 4-2 defeat against Scotland in Glasgow on the final gameweek, Brian Riemer’s side finished second in Europe’s qualification Group C, leaving their World Cup hopes in the hands of the playoffs.

Despite cruising past North Macedonia 4-0 in the semi-final, De Rod-Hvide fell at the very final hurdle, drawing 2-2 to Czech Republic after extra time before losing on penalties.

Following a disappointing stalemate with the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Wednesday, Denmark will be eager to turn their recent bad fortunes around against Ukraine, a nation which they have never lost to on home soil.

© Imago / Mikolaj Barbanell

Much like Sunday's opponents, Ukraine fell short of a World Cup appearance by the narrowest of margins as they bowed out of the qualification phase in the playoffs.

Syn'o-Zhovti finished runners-up to France in Europe's qualification Group D, before falling to a convincing 3-1 defeat to Graham Potter's Sweden in the playoff semi-finals courtesy of a Viktor Gyokeres hattrick.

The defeat marked the fifth consecutive World Cup in which Ukraine had been knocked out at the qualification stage, with their first and only finals appearance to date coming when Germany hosted the tournament in 2006.

However, since missing out on this summer's event Ukraine have impressed, claiming back-to-back victories against Albania and Poland, a run of form they will undoubtedly be looking to add to when travelling to Odense on Sunday evening.

When these sides last met in the qualification stage of the 2006 World Cup, Ukraine ran out 1-0 winners in Kyiv thanks to Andriy Voronin's second-half strike.

Denmark form (all competitions):

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D

L

W

L

D

Ukraine form (all competitions):

W

L

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L

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W

Team News

© Iconsport / Fodboldbilleder

After retiring from the national side, Denmark are now without the services of Christian Norgaard, Kasper Schmeichel and Jannik Vestergard, while the likes of Mikkel Damsgaard and Gustav Isaken have been omitted from this month's squad.

Following on from Wednesday's draw with the Democratic Republic of the Congo, it would be no surprise if Riemer was to ring the changes for the visit of Ukraine with possible starts for Newcastle's William Osula and West Ham United's Mads Hermansen.

With it hard to see how Andrea Maldera's first game in charge of Ukraine could have gone any better, it is highly unlikely that the 55-year-old will be making huge changes to his starting 11 on Sunday evening.

Following his opener against Poland, it looks probable that Roman Yaremchuk will once more be preferred to AS Roma's Artem Dovbyk at striker, while Mykola Matviienko is likely to deputise for the vacant Illia Zabarnyi in Syn'o-Zhovti's backline.

Denmark possible starting lineup:

Hermansen; Kristensen, Christensen, Andersen, Maehle; Eriksen, Hojberg, Jensen; Daghim, Osula, Dorgu

Ukraine possible starting lineup:

Trubin; Bondar, Sarapiy, Matviienko, Mykolenko; Ocheretko, Nazaryna; Yarmolenko, Tsygankov, Sudakov; Yaremchuk

We say: Denmark 1-1 Ukraine

Currently experiencing a rough run of form, Denmark will be eager to turn their fortunes around on Sunday evening before heading into September's UEFA Nations League campaign.

However, after impressing in recent fixtures, Riemer's men will certainly prove a tough test for the home side and we think they will play out a cagey but entertaining draw in Odense.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.