Wednesday's World Cup warm-up predictions and previews including Netherlands vs. Algeria

By Oliver Thomas | 03 Jun 2026 00:00 , Last updated: 03 Jun 2026 00:00

Today's 2026 World Cup warm-up predictions include a contest between the Netherlands - three-time runners-up at football's biggest tournament - and African giants Algeria.

© Imago / Sulaiman Pooja

Congo DR begin their 2026 World Cup preparations when they face Denmark at Stade Maurice-Dufrasne in Liege on Wednesday evening.

While the Leopards are ranked 46th in the world by FIFA, the Red and Whites occupy a loftier 20th position in the current standings.

We say: Denmark 1-1 DR Congo

Riemer is yet to find a ​system capable of maximising ​the strengths of his Denmark players, while DR Congo have enjoyed a strong run of form over the last 10 months or so.

Should the African outfit field a strong lineup, a closely-contested battle could be in store, one that may see the spoils shared in Belgium.

> Click here to read our full preview for Denmark vs. DR Congo, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago

Both bound for World Cup 2026, the Netherlands and Algeria will convene for a pre-tournament friendly on Wednesday evening.

Just before heading off to North America, the pair are set to clash at De Kuip, where Oranje have an excellent record.

We say: Netherlands 2-1 Algeria

Algeria's talented team can cause problems for the Netherlands, as the visitors have won seven of their last 10 games and usually score first.

However, most of those games were against lower-ranked opponents, and Oranje's record at De Kuip - where they have only lost twice since 1990 - suggests the home crowd will roar them on to a morale-boosting win.

> Click here to read our full preview for Netherlands vs. Algeria, including team news and predicted lineups