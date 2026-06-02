Preview: Andorra vs Liechtenstein - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 02 Jun 2026 23:59

After missing out on World Cup 2026 once again, two of FIFA's lowest ranked nations will do battle on Thursday, when Andorra welcome Liechtenstein to Estadi de la FAF.

The Tricolours are looking for a rare win, while the Blue-Reds are hoping to avoid yet another defeat this week.

Match preview

Koldo Alvarez's Andorra have never qualified for the World Cup, and few were surprised to see the nation fall short this time around as a result.

The Tricolours were beaten in seven of their eight Group K games during UEFA qualifying, including a 1-0 loss against Albania on November 13 that saw them end their campaign at the bottom of the pile with a single point.

Andorra are yet to earn a victory since that defeat, most recently losing 1-0 to Iraq last Friday, failing to respond to an early goal from Ali Yousif.

That defeat extended the Tricolours' winless run to a dire 15 matches, a stretch that goes back to a 2-0 triumph over San Marino in October 2024.

Incidentally, Thursday's hosts have lost each of their home games since that win, a run of five consecutive defeats that saw Andorra score just once - a spectacular effort from Guillaume Lopez during a 3-1 beating against Serbia on October 14.

© Imago

Meanwhile, Konrad Funfstuck's Liechtenstein - ranked 206th in the world by FIFA - expectedly failed to qualify for this summer's tournament, but they will have hopes of securing a rare positive result on Thursday.

When the Blue-Reds were hammered 7-0 by Belgium on November 18, they not only closed out their Group J run with another humiliating defeat, but ended last in the standings after suffering eight losses in eight qualifying games.

However, Funfstuck's side were able to bounce back with a 1-0 victory over Tanzania on March 26, marking the nation's first win since October 2024.

Unfortunately for Liechtenstein, they returned to losing ways a mere three days later with a 4-1 thrashing against Aruba, and they will be desperate to avoid triggering another 12-game streak of defeats this week.

That being said, the Blue-Reds have only scored in three of their 12 games since the start of 2025, and if they blank once again, they could be caught out by their opponents on Thursday.

Andorra International Friendlies form:

D

L

L

D

L

Andorra form (all competitions):

L

D

L

L

Liechtenstein International Friendlies form:

L

W

L

Liechtenstein form (all competitions):

L

L

L

L

L

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Andorra started Alex Ruiz Delgado in goal for their clash against Iraq, but Iker Alvarez could be the man between the sticks on Thursday, shielded by a trio of Moises San Nicolas, Max Llovera and Ian Oliveira.

At the opposite end of the pitch, striker Guillaume Lopez of Santa Coloma should be on hand to lead the line, supported by Eric de las Heras and Jordi Alaez from out wide.

As for Liechtenstein, they are likely to continue with a back three of Livio Meier, Jens Hofer and Maximilian Goppel, while the versatile Andrin Netzer and Emanuel Zund operate as wing-backs.

Further forward, Funfstuck could opt for a pairing of Eintracht Hohkeppel's Ferhat Saglam and Schweinfurt 05's Fabio Luque-Notaro, with Alessio Hasler, Lars Traber and Aron Sele platforming the duo from the centre of the park.

Andorra possible starting lineup:

Alvarez; Font, San Nicolas, Llovera, Oliveira, Garcia; Heras, Vales, Babot, Alaez; Lopez

Liechtenstein possible starting lineup:

Ospelt; Meier, Hofer, Goppel; Netzer, A Hasler, Traber, Sele, Zund; Saglam, Luque-Notaro

We say: Andorra 1-0 Liechtenstein

Andorra struggled throughout World Cup qualifying and have only avoided defeat once since, though they will sense an opportunity for a rare win against one of the lowest-ranked sides around.

Liechtenstein were also one of the worst performers in qualifying, and their inability to find the back of the net could prove costly on Thursday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.