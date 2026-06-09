Man United transfer prediction made over £80m Premier League star who would be ‘gold’ at Old Trafford

By Oliver Thomas | 09 Jun 2026 13:15

Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes that signing Cole Palmer would be 'gold' for the Red Devils, but he does not expect Chelsea to sell the playmaker.

Palmer has been linked with a possible exit from Stamford Bridge following a disappointing 2025-26 campaign in which the Blues finished 10th in the Premier League table and failed to qualify for Europe.

The 24-year-old, who has been left out of Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the 2026 World Cup, endured a disrupted season due to injury and fitness problems, but he still managed to score 11 goals in 34 games across all competitions.

It has been suggested that Xabi Alonso’s side may need to sacrifice at least one first-team star this summer, with a recent report claiming that Palmer could be available for as little as £80m.

Earlier this year, Palmer had allegedly become disillusioned with life at Chelsea and the former Manchester City youngster was ready to consider a move to Man United, the team he is said to support.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Could Palmer become the next ‘gold’ Man Utd signing?

Ex-Man United right-back Neville is of the opinion that acquiring a player who is 'gold' would replicate the club-defining arrivals of legends including Rio Ferdinand, Wayne Rooney and Roy Keane.

Speaking on Ferdinand’s YouTube channel, Neville said: “When Manchester United signed Bryan Robson, Ron Atkinson said something along the lines of ‘this is no risk, this is gold’.

“I think Harry Kane would have been that for United, that would have been gold. You [Ferdinand] joining from Leeds, Wazza [Rooney] joining from Everton, Roy Keane from Nottingham Forest – those are all gold.

“Declan Rice was the same before he joined Arsenal. They’re absolute guarantees, they’re certainties and in the end they will look cheap.

“If Sir Alex Ferguson was still in charge of Man United he would never have allowed Harry Kane to be anywhere else, he would have made sure he came to Old Trafford.

“Declan Rice would have been the same. Sir Alex would have been all over those two.

“It’s not about just signing English players because look at Robin van Persie – he was established in the Premier League and you knew he was going to deliver for you.”

© Iconsport / SPI

Neville gives Palmer-to-Man Utd transfer prediction

Neville believes that Palmer fits into that ‘gold’ category of players that Man United should look to target, but he cannot envisage Chelsea parting ways with the midfielder, who is under contract in West London until June 2033.

“I do like the signings of [Matheus] Cunha and [Bryan] Mbeumo last summer because they’ve had that grounding in the Premier League,” Neville added.

“They weren’t ‘gold’ but there was a removal of risk because they’d played in the Premier League, and they were stepping up a level and they were young and hungry. Those type of signings are good.

“There’s talk of Cole Palmer and that looks like a signing that could be gold for Manchester United if he came to Old Trafford.

“I don’t think it would happen, though, I think Chelsea will hang onto him, but there’s very few signings like that available, it’s only every few years that these type of players become available.”

While the chances of luring Palmer away from Chelsea seem slim, Man United have already agreed a deal to sign Brazilian midfielder Ederson from Atalanta BC for a reported £39m.

The Red Devils have also not given up hope in their pursuit of primary target Elliot Anderson, while Michael Carrick’s side are said to be in contact with West Ham United over a big-money move for Mateus Fernandes.