Man United transfer news: 'Fresh twist' in Elliot Anderson race as Red Devils, Man City 'battle' for England star

By Matt Law | 08 Jun 2026 17:51 , Last updated: 08 Jun 2026 17:53

Manchester United are reportedly still confident that they can win the race for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson during this summer's transfer window.

Anderson is set to leave Forest in the upcoming market, and it is believed that Manchester City are at the head of the queue for the England international.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Man City are preparing to make a new official bid for Anderson in the hope of completing a deal for the 23-year-old in the near future.

However, according to The Guardian, Man United have not given up hope of bringing the former Newcastle United youngster to Old Trafford ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

The report claims that the 20-time English champions 'remain intent' on signing Anderson, with club executives 'optimistic' that they can win the race for his signature.

© Imago / News Images

Man United 'optimistic' of beating Man City to Anderson

Man City's opening offer for Anderson, believed to be in the region of £80m, was turned down by Forest, and there is an acceptance that the Citizens are currently best-placed to complete a deal.

However, Man United are not giving up hope, believing that the midfielder can be persuaded to make the move to Old Trafford in what would be a major summer transfer.

Man United's co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reportedly already given the green light for the club to match Anderson's wage demands - thought to be in the region of £150,000 a week.

Anderson was in strong form for Forest during the 2025-26 campaign, making 50 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals and registering five assists in the process.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Anderson could cost in excess of £100m this summer

The midfielder is also set to be a vital player for England at the 2026 World Cup, and a strong showing at the tournament would only see his value increase to over £100m.

Man United have allegedly already agreed a deal to sign Brazilian midfielder Ederson from Atalanta BC for a fee in the region of £35m.

However, the Red Devils could sign as many as three central midfielders this summer, as Casemiro's exit on a free transfer will be official at the end of June, while Manuel Ugarte is also expected to be moved on due to his struggles at Old Trafford.