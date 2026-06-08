2026 World Cup: Morocco facing anxious wait over Noussair Mazraoui fitness as Man United defender suffers injury

By Matt Law | 08 Jun 2026 09:47 , Last updated: 08 Jun 2026 09:49

Morocco are facing an anxious wait over the fitness of Manchester United defender Noussair Mazraoui ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The full-back was forced off in the 29th minute of his team's international friendly with Norway on Sunday evening, which finished in a 1-1 draw.

There have been initial claims that Mazraoui has suffered a slight shoulder dislocation, which would place his involvement in the World Cup in severe doubt, although much will depend on the seriousness of the damage that has occurred.

A minor dislocation could allow Mazraoui to still feature at the tournament, although Morocco are still waiting to learn the outcome of a scan, which has been scheduled for Monday.

© Imago

Mazraoui suffers injury ahead of Morocco's World Cup opener vs. Brazil

Morocco will face Brazil in their tournament opener on June 13, before also tackling Scotland and Haiti in the group stage of the competition.

The Atlas Lions are not viewed as among the favourites for the 2026 World Cup, but they have been tipped to enjoy a strong tournament due to the quality in their squad.

Mazraoui is regarded as a vital player for Morocco, making 45 appearances for his national side, scoring twice and registering four assists in the process.

The 28-year-old represented his country at the 2022 World Cup, which ended in a semi-final defeat to France, although he struggled with a hip injury in the latter stages of that tournament.

Mazraoui only made 20 appearances for Man United during the 2025-26 campaign, having struggled with fitness problems, while Diogo Dalot's form, particularly in the second half of the season, made it difficult for the full-back to secure regular action.

© Imago

Mazraoui had a frustrating 2025-26 campaign for Man United

There have been suggestions that the defender could be allowed to leave Man United for the right price this summer, but it is understood that he is in the plans of Red Devils head coach Michael Carrick moving forward.

Since arriving at Old Trafford from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2024, Mazraoui has represented Man United on 77 occasions, providing three assists.

Morocco had another key player in the shape of Abde Ezzalzouli forced off through injury against Norway, with the 24-year-old also requiring a scan on Monday to determine whether he is in danger of missing the World Cup.