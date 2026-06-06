Man United transfer news: Bayern Munich may 'fail' to sign Michael Carrick's £52m target as boss looks to PSG for inspiration

By Lewis Nolan | 06 Jun 2026 23:59 , Last updated: 06 Jun 2026 23:59

Manchester United target Nathaniel Brown has agreed terms with Bayern Munich but there are issues around the fee they are willing to pay, the latest report has claimed.

While the World Cup may take the spotlight this summer, the Red Devils will be working in the background to complete several deals ahead of the start of the new Premier League season.

Michael Carrick's side boast a strong frontline, so it would be sensible to focus on strengthening the team's midfield and defence.

Eintracht Frankfurt left-back Brown could be one option for Carrick, though Bayern are also said to hold an interest in the 22-year-old.

However, Sky Germany claim that Bayern are reluctant to pay the €60m (£51.8m) fee that Frankfurt have asked for, and that could cause the proposed deal to fall through.

© Imago / IMAGO / Revierfoto

Nathaniel Brown: Why Eintracht Frankfurt left-back could be vital

There is an argument that full-back areas could be the difference between top sides next season, as seen by the impact they have had for Paris Sanit-Germain.

Left-back Nuno Mendes is able to rampage up and down the left flank, overloading different areas of the pitch thanks to his unpredictable movement, but he is also able to form part of a back three to aid buildup.

Right-back Achraf Hakimi is one of the fastest players in the PSG team, and he is difficult to track, so it is easy to understand why Bayern Munich might look to reinforce those areas this summer in hope of closing the gap to the European champions.

Manchester United have other priorities such as in midfield, but neglecting full-back areas over the next few transfer windows could prove costly.

It is hard to see the Red Devils successfully beating Bayern to Brown given the defender is seemingly keen on joining the Bavarians, though the financial power that comes from playing in the Premier League might make a deal with Frankfurt easier to complete.

© Imago / Jan Huebner

Man United full-back options: Are Patrick Dorgu and Diogo Dalot good enough?

Patrick Dorgu looked revitalised under Carrick, with the head coach giving the left-back considerable amounts of attacking freedom.

The 21-year-old has been used on the left side of attack, perhaps because of doubts about his defensive level, so it is no surprise to see links to the likes of Brown and Lewis Hall emerge.

Diogo Dalot could be a bigger concern at right-back considering he does not offer as much of a threat as Dorgu, and the 27-year-old is not elite defensively.

United should look to sign at least one full-back if there is budget for one alongside the addition of multiple midfielders.