Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'prepared' to pay £80m for Man City-linked midfielder

By Saikat Mandal | 06 Jun 2026 14:58 , Last updated: 06 Jun 2026 15:34

Manchester United have reportedly emerged as favourites to sign Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali as they continue an ambitious overhaul of their midfield department.

The Red Devils are expected to strengthen their midfield significantly ahead of next season following Casemiro's departure on a free transfer, while doubts also remain over the future of Manuel Ugarte.

Ederson is set to become the first arrival after United reportedly reached an agreement with Atalanta BC, but the club's recruitment drive may not stop there.

Sandro Tonali future: Asking price revealed

© Iconsport / Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

With the Ederson deal all but wrapped up, Manchester United can now turn their attention towards other midfield targets, and according to CaughtOffside, they are increasingly confident of winning the race for Tonali.

The Italy international has made 110 appearances for Newcastle since arriving from AC Milan and has established himself as one of the Premier League's most complete midfielders, combining technical quality, work rate and tactical intelligence.

The Magpies may be forced into making difficult decisions this summer as they look to reshape their squad, and following Anthony Gordon's departure to Barcelona, speculation has inevitably intensified around the futures of some of their other high-profile stars.

Arsenal and Manchester City have both been credited with an interest in Tonali, but Man Utd are reportedly viewing the 26-year-old as one of their priority targets as they seek to rebuild the engine room of the side.

The report claims that the Red Devils are willing to pay around £70m-£80m for the midfielder, although Newcastle are holding out for a fee closer to the £100m mark.

Man Utd favourite to land Sandro Tonali?

© Iconsport

Arsenal's status as Premier League champions could make them an attractive destination, but recent reports suggest the Gunners may focus their attention elsewhere in the market.

The North London club have been strongly linked with West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes in recent weeks, and that pursuit could ultimately reduce their chances of entering a bidding war for Tonali.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are entering a new chapter following Pep Guardiola's departure and are expected to reshape their midfield department over the coming months.

Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson is thought to be one of City's leading targets, while the club are also exploring the possibility of signing Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

Should City succeed in landing either one of those players - or even both - their interest in Tonali could cool significantly, potentially leaving Man Utd in pole position to secure one of Premier League's most coveted midfielders.