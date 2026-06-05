Man United transfer news: Marcus Rashford makes 'categorical' decision on Arsenal links as £26m Barcelona move stalls

By Lewis Nolan | 05 Jun 2026 19:00

Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford is determined to move to Barcelona, and he is willing to reject interest from Arsenal, the newest report has revealed.

Red Devils boss Michael Carrick may be looking forward to the transfer window now that the 2025-26 Premier League season has ended, but addressing the future of Rashford will be crucial this summer.

Barcelona signed the winger on loan for the 2025-26 campaign, and he scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists for Hansi Flick's side.

Barca are said to have a buy option of £26m, though they may be reluctant to trigger it considering they signed Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United for £69m.

While Barca's hesitancy could allow other clubs like Arsenal to enter the race for the 28-year-old, Spanish outlet Sport claim that Rashford is willing to reject any advances in order to secure a transfer to Barcelona.

© Imago / IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Marcus Rashford future: What should Man United do with winger?

United spent the summer of 2025 rebuilding their attack, bringing in Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko.

The trio took time to settle into life at Old Trafford, but they could be one of the league's most exciting frontlines next season.

MARCUS RASHFORD FOR BARCELONA Matches: 49 Starts: 26 Goals: 14 Assists: 11

Rashford would not necessarily be a disruptive force, but his reintegration into the squad may prove challenging given his relationship with fans at Old Trafford has somewhat soured.

It also may be better to move the winger on considering he will be 29 in October, and with co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe focusing on signing younger stars, it is difficult to see how Rashford would fit into the club's vision.

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Anthony Gordon and Marcus Rashford: Can both play at Barca?

Anthony Gordon primarily played from the left of attack for Newcastle, and he could be seen as the long-term option on that flank for Barca given target Julian Alvarez would likely start as the team's number nine.

However, it is not yet clear if Atletico Madrid would be willing to sanction his exit to the Catalan side, so Flick may have to find alternative options down the middle.

Gordon has featured as a striker numerous times in his career, and if he was asked to start in Robert Lewandowski's place, then Marcus Rashford could be an option on the left.

The Manchester United winger has also played through the middle before, meaning there are ways that Gordon could be used alongside Rashford.