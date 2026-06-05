How do World Cup suspensions work? Yellow and red card rules explained

By Lewis Nolan | 05 Jun 2026 23:59 , Last updated: 06 Jun 2026 00:00

The 2026 World Cup will begin on June 11, with co-hosts Mexico having the privilege of kicking off against South Africa.

For those teams that have ambitions of advancing out of the group stage, they will not only need their players to be at their best, but they will also need them to be disciplined.

The accumulation of yellow cards could prove costly, while receiving a red could be catastrophic for nations' hopes of progressing deeper into the tournament.

Here, Sports Mole explains how suspensions work at the 2026 World Cup.

How do yellow cards work?

A player will automatically pick up a suspension if they receive two yellow cards in two different matches, and that will lead to them missing the next immediate game.

This suspension will apply irrespective of whether the next match is a group game or a knockout fixture, and these rules also apply to the staff on the bench.

This means that a yellow in the first and third group matches, or the second and third, will see the player or staff member miss the round of 32.

Similarly, two yellow cards in two separate knockout matches will result in a one-game ban, though this only applies to the round of 32 and round of 16, with more detail on that explained later in this article.

© Iconsport / Icon Sport

How do red cards work?

The amount of time a player or staff member will be unavailable for should they receive a red card could differ depending on whether FIFA impose further sanctions.

A dismissal for either a direct red or for a second yellow in the same match will see an automatic one-game suspension applied, but that ban could be extended by FIFA if they deem a one-match ban to be insufficient punishment for the offence.

If the suspension cannot be served in the World Cup, then it will be carried over to the nation's next official international fixture.

© Iconsport / Iconsport

When are yellows reset?

Yellow cards are reset twice during the World Cup, with the first instance coming after the group stage, and the second after the quarter-finals.

This means that after the quarter-finals, a player or staff member would only miss the semi-final or final due to a red card.

A yellow card in the round of 32 and the round of 16 will result in a suspension for the quarter-finals, but a yellow card in the round of 16 and the quarter-finals will not result in a ban for the semi-finals.

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