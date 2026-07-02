Transfer news and rumours: Lucas Bergvall opens up on Tottenham future, Stoke sign £10m player

By Oliver Thomas | 02 Jul 2026 08:35 , Last updated: 02 Jul 2026 08:37

Lucas Bergvall has provided a fresh update on his future at Tottenham Hotspur following Sweden’s exit from the 2026 World Cup.

The 20-year-old became Sweden’s youngest ever World Cup player during the group stage before starting in midfield in Tuesday’s 3-0 defeat to France in the last 32.

After the match, Bergvall was questioned over his club future after reports emerged last month claiming that he has requested to leave Spurs this summer in pursuit of a fresh challenge.

As quoted by Sport Witness, Bergvall said: “I want continuous matches in my position. That is the only goal. We’ll see what happens in the future. I’ve only been focused on the World Cup until now.”

The midfielder was then asked directly whether he is keen to remain in the Premier League, and he replied: “As I said, my focus has been on the World Cup. We’ll deal with whatever comes next. I don’t know – we’ll see.”

It is understood that Nottingham Forest are ready to offer Bergvall an 'very good deal’ in an attempt to lure him to the City Ground, with the Tricky Trees prepared to use the funds generated from the sale of Elliot Anderson to Manchester City.

Stoke sign Galbraith for £10m from Swansea

In the Championship, Stoke City have announced the signing of Northern Ireland international Ethan Galbraith from Swansea City on a four-year contract.

The 25-year-old has moved to the Potters for an undisclosed fee, believed to be £10m plus add-ons which would make him the joint-13th biggest sale in Swansea’s history.

Galbraith only joined Swansea from Leyton Orient last summer for around £1.5m, but the Welsh club now stand to make a significant profit in excess of £8m.

“Ethan is a player we feel can make a real difference,” Sporting Director Jonathan Walters told the club's website. “In our view, he’s one of the most gifted midfielders in the Championship, and at 25 he has his best years ahead of him.

“He’s a player who can help us get to where we want to be, and we firmly believe he has all the attributes to succeed at the next level, which is where we want this football club to get to.

“To be able to attract a player of Ethan’s calibre is another statement of intent. It reflects the ambition that runs throughout the football club and the backing we’ve received from John Coates as we continue building a squad capable of achieving our ambitions.”

Galbraith accumulated 3,108 minutes and started 36 games for Swansea last season, recording 39 interceptions and 201 recoveries - the highest recovery total of any outfield player at the club.

Comfortable operating in midfield or at full-back, Galbraith has become Stoke’s fourth signing of the summer after Svante Ingelsson, Djibril Soumare and Milan Smit, with Mark Robins’s side spending around £20m on new recruits thus far.

Rangers complete two more signings under McInnes

? Welcome to Rangers, Dan! pic.twitter.com/CULwcc18Ui — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) July 1, 2026

Elsewhere, Rangers have added two new players to their squad in the form of goalkeeper Ivor Pandur and midfielder Daniel Neil.

Pandur has moved to Ibrox from Hull City for a reported £6m, and the 26-year-old has put pen to paper on a four-year contract.

According to Sky Sports News, Pandur’s arrival will pave the way for Jack Butland to move in the opposite direction, with the shot-stopper said to be closing in on a £3m switch to the newly-promoted Premier League club.

As for Neil, he has joined Rangers on a free transfer, signing a three-year deal, following the expiration of his contract at Sunderland.

The 24-year-old had allegedly been in talks with Championship side Southampton, but Rangers have landed the versatile midfielder, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Ipswich Town.

Neil made 201 first-team appearances for Sunderland having graduated from the club's academy, and he captained the Black Cats to Premier League promotion in the 2024-25 season.

Pandur and Neil have become the fourth and fifth signings made by Rangers this summer after Ben Godfrey, Ross McCrorie and Lawrence Shankland, with the former four all signed since the arrival of new manager Derek McInnes.