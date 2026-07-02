Tottenham transfer news: Sandro Tonali medical update now emerges ahead of club-record £100m move

By Lewis Blain | 02 Jul 2026 07:53

Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on the biggest signing in the club's history as Roberto De Zerbi continues his dramatic rebuild in north London.

After already agreeing a deal for Mateus Fernandes, Spurs now look set to land Sandro Tonali in what has become a statement summer transfer window.

The latest update suggests the move is entering its final stages.

Sandro Tonali is in London for his Tottenham medical

© Imago / Every Second Media

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Newcastle United midfielder has arrived in London alongside his family and representatives to undergo his medical ahead of completing his move to Tottenham.

Spurs have agreed a club-record package with the Magpies, believed to be worth up to £100 million, with an initial fee of £92.5 million plus a further £7.5 million in add-ons.

?✈️ Understand Sandro Tonali will be in London today with agents and family to undergo medical at Tottenham. pic.twitter.com/v4FhqPZATG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 2, 2026

The agreement comes after Newcastle rejected an earlier offer worth around £80 million, but Tottenham have returned with an improved proposal to secure Roberto De Zerbi's priority midfield target.

De Zerbi has admired Tonali for several years, dating back to his time managing Sassuolo, and the Italy international is now set to become Tottenham's second record-breaking midfield signing in the space of a week following the arrival of Mateus Fernandes.

How will Spurs line up with Sandro Tonali in midfield?

© Iconsport / Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

Tonali's arrival gives De Zerbi the opportunity to build one of the Premier League's most technically gifted midfield units.

The Italian is expected to operate at the base of midfield, where his range of passing, defensive intelligence and ability to dictate the tempo should allow Tottenham to control games far more effectively than they have in recent seasons.

Alongside him, Fernandes offers the energy, ball-carrying ability and attacking thrust to break lines and support the forward players. On paper, the pair complement each other superbly, with Tonali providing the control and Fernandes the dynamism.

Spurs are committing close to £185 million to the duo, underlining just how determined the club are to back De Zerbi after last season's struggles.

It is an enormous investment, but if the partnership develops as many expect, Tottenham could finally have the midfield platform required to climb back towards the Premier League's top four.