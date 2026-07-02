Why Jurgen Klopp would be the ideal choice for the Germany job after their World Cup failure

By Axel Clody | 02 Jul 2026 07:47

Germany's early elimination from the World Cup has reignited an important debate about the future of the national team: who should lead the rebuild? With Julian Nagelsmann under intense pressure and facing growing scrutiny, the name of Jurgen Klopp has once again gained significant traction behind the scenes.

According to the Telegraph, the former Liverpool boss would be open to taking charge of the four-time world champions, although he has been careful not to fuel speculation.

Speaking on MagentaTV after Germany's exit, Klopp struck a respectful tone: 'I have not thought about that yet. I understand that when people talk about the national team coach, my name is mentioned in some way, but this is not the moment to really talk about it, and especially not with me. There is nothing to say about it.'

He added: 'I have a job that I enjoy doing. As far as I understand, it is not a part-time job, so it is not something done on the side of other things. The fact is today is a day on which Germany has been eliminated. This is not the moment where I think about the personal issue.'

Yet the very fact that his name surfaces so naturally in the conversation reveals a great deal about the current state of German football. Amid cycles of frustration and a loss of identity, few managers carry the credibility required to lead a genuine reconstruction.

Beyond a trophy-laden career, Klopp possesses qualities that speak directly to what the German national team need. His ability to build competitive sides, restore damaged environments and implement a clear identity makes him a candidate who appears almost tailor-made for the task at hand.

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A manager capable of restoring Germany's identity

Germany's greatest difficulty in recent years has arguably not been winning matches, but rediscovering their own essence. Since lifting the World Cup in 2014, the national team have lurched between changes of manager, shifts in style and different generations without ever establishing a settled identity.

The result has been a succession of disappointing campaigns at major tournaments and a lingering sense that Die Mannschaft have lost the very quality that made them a historic force.

It is precisely in this respect that Klopp stands out. Throughout his career, the manager has never been defined solely by results, but above all by the cultural transformation he brings to his clubs.

It was the case at Mainz, where he built a fiercely competitive side with limited resources. He repeated the formula at Borussia Dortmund, restoring the club to prominence through intense, collective football. Then at Liverpool, he revived a team that had drifted from the European elite and turned them back into one of the continent's most formidable forces.

In each of those projects, there was a common thread: the creation of an instantly recognisable identity. Klopp's teams play with intensity, courage and personality — qualities that for decades also defined the German national team.

That cultural rebuild may prove even more important than any immediate tactical adjustment. Germany need to project confidence, competitiveness and conviction in their style once more. Klopp has the track record to show he knows exactly how to construct that kind of environment.

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A man-manager who gets the best out of talent

Another factor that makes Klopp such an attractive candidate lies beyond the tactical board. His greatest asset may well be his ability to manage people.

Few managers in world football establish such strong relationships with their players. His charismatic personality, combined with a relentless daily demand for high performance, creates working environments that are intense yet remarkably healthy.

It is no coincidence that numerous players who have worked under Klopp regularly highlight the confidence he instils and the way he makes every individual feel important within the project.

That quality would be especially valuable for a national team that possesses a talented generation but still appears some distance from fulfilling its potential. Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz represent the future of German football.

Both have the creativity, technical quality and personality to decide matches, but they need to operate within a collective framework that maximises their strengths.

Klopp has demonstrated on countless occasions that he can develop young talent without sacrificing competitiveness. At the same time, his leadership works equally well with experienced players. He does not make concessions based on reputation. His environment is built on meritocracy, commitment and intensity, regardless of age or status within the squad.

In short tournaments, that quality can make an enormous difference. World Cup-winning squads are typically strong emotionally, capable of absorbing the pressure of decisive moments. Klopp built much of his reputation by forming resilient teams that compete until the final whistle and rarely allow themselves to be deflated by setbacks.

For a Germany side that has frequently shown psychological fragility at recent major tournaments, that shift in mentality could represent one of the most significant gains.

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A tactical revolution suited to the new generation

If the emotional dimension is one of the pillars of Klopp's career, the tactical component completes the package.

Alongside Ralf Rangnick, he is one of the figures most responsible for popularising the concept of gegenpressing — immediate counter-pressing after losing possession. Although Rangnick was the principal architect of the philosophy, it was Klopp who carried it to international stardom.

First at Mainz, then at Dortmund and subsequently at Liverpool, he showed how rapid ball recovery could be transformed into a devastating attacking weapon.

His teams do not merely press the opponent; they use the moment of recovery to attack at speed, exploiting the defensive disorganisation of the opposition. That model appears especially compatible with the current profile of the German squad.

Modern football demands physical intensity, collective organisation and relentless pressure. Klopp commands those concepts as well as almost any manager working today and knows how to adapt them to the characteristics of the players at his disposal, without allowing his system to become rigid.

Naturally, taking charge of a national team presents different challenges to club management. There is less time on the training ground and less scope to implement deep changes. Nevertheless, the clarity of Klopp's ideas and his ability to transmit concepts quickly suggest that such an adaptation would be entirely feasible.

More than installing a new tactical system, his arrival would represent a change of attitude. Germany would in all likelihood once again be recognised for intense, aggressive, competitive football — exactly as their history has always demanded.