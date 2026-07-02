Declan Rice shares update after Arsenal star's latest injury scare as England reach World Cup last 16

By Lewis Blain | 02 Jul 2026 07:13 , Last updated: 02 Jul 2026 07:13

England booked their place in the 2026 World Cup last 16 with a dramatic comeback victory over DR Congo, but there was another anxious moment involving Declan Rice before the full-time whistle.

The Arsenal midfielder was substituted in the closing stages after another tireless display, prompting fresh concerns given his recent injury issues during the tournament.

However, Rice was quick to reassure both England and Arsenal supporters after the final whistle.

What did Declan Rice say about his injury after England beat DR Congo?

© Iconsport / SUSA

Rice was spotted applying ice to his left hamstring after being replaced late on in England's 2-1 victory, with medical staff closely monitoring the midfielder on the bench.

The 26-year-old has been carefully managing the issue since Christmas and has already spoken openly during the tournament about playing through discomfort after another demanding campaign for club and country.

Speaking after the match, though, Rice played down any fears over his fitness.

"I'm fine. Good as gold. Good," he said. "It's what happens when you play in 30 degree heat I suppose. Tough game. Give it everything and bodies been through a lot in that match.

"Time to recover and go again."

Rice also reflected on his unexpected spell at right-back late in the game, adding: "It was probably the hardest 12 minutes of the game having a stint at right back.

"I have played there two or three times this season, I know the role, it is probably not my biggest strength but to do anything for the team and the manager.

"Let's see what happens next game but hopefully I don't have to be at right back."

Declan Rice update should alleviate World Cup concerns

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire, Every Second Media

Rice's comments will come as a welcome relief for Thomas Tuchel and Three Lions fans ahead of a tricky last-16 clash against Mexico.

There will inevitably still be some concern given this is the second time in three World Cup appearances that Rice has required treatment or been substituted with a muscle issue. After such a demanding season with Arsenal and England, careful management will remain essential as the tournament progresses.

For now, though, the midfielder's own assessment should provide reassurance.

Rice has repeatedly insisted he is "good as gold" despite managing the problem, and unless England's medical staff uncover something more serious over the coming days, there appears to be every expectation that one of Tuchel's most influential players will be ready to start against Mexico at the Azteca