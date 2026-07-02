Argentina vs. Cape Verde: How to watch World Cup 2026 last-32 clash, date, time, live stream, TV channel

By Oliver Thomas | 02 Jul 2026 07:00

Reigning world champions Argentina resume their quest to retain their global prize when they face tournament debutants Cape Verde in a last-32 clash this week.

While Lionel Scaloni’s side won all three of their group-stage games, Cape Verde progressed to the knockout after drawing all three of their group matches.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into this fixture.

What time does Argentina vs. Cape Verde kickoff?

Argentina vs. Cape Verde will kick off at 23:00 UK time on Friday night.

This fixture will take place four hours after Australia face Egypt and three-and-a-half hours before Colombia take on Ghana.

Where is Argentina vs. Cape Verde being played?

This World Cup fixture will take place at Hard Rock Stadium - also known as Miami Stadium for this tournament - in Miami Gardens, Florida.

This stadium holds a capacity of 64,091 and is home to NFL team the Miami Dolphins, while it also hosts the Miami Open tennis tournament.

How to watch Argentina vs. Cape Verde in the UK

TV channels

Argentina vs. Cape Verde will be available on ITV 1 for UK viewers.

All 104 games at this summer's tournament are on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, split between ITV and BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via ITVX, which is available on a number of devices, including desktop, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Match highlights of this World Cup fixture will be available on ITVX, as well as their respective X, Facebook and YouTube channels.

For the first time ever, TikTok will also have highlights of every game, while FIFA’s official website will provide video footage of each game post-match.

What is at stake for Argentina and Cape Verde?

With a population of just 525,000 inhabitants, Cape Verde are one of the smallest ever nations to compete at the World Cup who have surprised many at this summer’s tournament, and they are remarkably yet to taste defeat.

The Blue Wave held Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia to draws in the group stage, securing second place in Group H to set up a mouthwatering tie against the world’s No.2 ranked nation in the world.

Beating Argentina would not only represent Cape Verde’s biggest win in their history, but it would arguably go down as the biggest upset in World Cup history, with 62 places separating these nations in the FIFA standings.

Stopping Argentina icon Lionel Messi is no mean feat, though, with the Inter Miami star having already scored a tournament-high six goals in just two starts and one substitute appearance, making him the World Cup’s all-time leading scorer with 19 goals in total.

Messi will be hoping to inspire Argentina to another victory as they endeavour to move one step closer to becoming the first nation since Brazil back in 1962 to retain the World Cup.