By Saikat Mandal | 02 Jul 2026 05:20

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to make a move for another West Ham player after securing an agreement for Mateus Fernandes.

After narrowly securing Premier League safety, Spurs have wasted no time in bolstering their squad this summer, with Roberto De Zerbi backed by the club to bring in players of his choice.

Deals for Andrew Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke had already been agreed, while Spurs have reportedly secured two blockbuster signings in quick succession.

Spurs have reportedly agreed an £85m deal for Fernandes, who was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United this summer.

The North London club have also secured a blockbuster £100m package deal for Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali as De Zerbi looks to revamp the side completely.

Tottenham eye move for Crysencio Summerville?

© Iconsport / PA Images

According to Harry Hotspur, Spurs are looking at more signings after Fernandes and Tonali, and they have set their sights on Crysencio Summerville.

The report claims that the North London club are expected to hold serious talks with the Hammers over signing their gifted winger, who is valued at around £50m.

Summerville scored one goal and provided two assists for the Netherlands at the 2026 World Cup, but his tournament was cut short after Ronald Koeman's side were beaten by Morocco in the Round of 32.

De Zerbi is apparently a big admirer of Summerville, mainly because of his dribbling ability and incredible work rate.

Crysencio Summerville: Should Man Utd make concrete effort?

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

In recent weeks, Manchester United have emerged as a serious contender to sign Summerville during the summer transfer window.

However, with Spurs reportedly lurking, the Red Devils must show urgency and begin negotiations with West Ham if they are serious about signing the Dutchman.

Spurs are also reportedly interested in signing Como and Croatia star Martin Baturina, who is valued at £70m by the Champions League newcomers.