Man United transfer news: Red Devils in 'five-club battle' for West Ham's Crysencio Summerville

By Matt Law | 24 Jun 2026 08:51 , Last updated: 24 Jun 2026 08:52

Manchester United are reportedly in a five-club race to sign West Ham United attacker Crysencio Summerville during this summer's transfer window.

The 24-year-old is currently representing Netherlands at the 2026 World Cup, and he has made an impressive start to the tournament, netting two goals and providing one assist in two appearances, with the Dutch in an excellent spot to make the round of 32.

Summerville is widely expected to leave West Ham this summer following the club's relegation to the Championship, and there has been a host of speculation surrounding his future of late.

Man United continue to be linked with the forward, who is believed to be available for a transfer fee in the region of £50m during the summer market.

However, according to Foot Mercato, there are four other clubs also keen, with the Red Devils therefore facing a battle to secure his signature.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Man United face huge 'competition' for Summerville

The report claims that Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are interested, while European champions Paris Saint-Germain have discussed a potential move.

PSG's interest in Summerville has been described as 'very real', with the French giants also thought to want another of Man United's targets - West Ham's Mateus Fernandes.

Summerville scored seven goals and registered five assists in 34 appearances for West Ham during the 2025-26 campaign, and it is incredibly unlikely that he will represent the Hammers in the Championship next term.

The attacker has scored eight goals and registered seven assists in 56 appearances for the Hammers, and he has thus far been one of the standout attackers at the 2026 World Cup.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Will Rashford remain at Man United next season?

It is difficult to imagine Summerville arriving at Man United if Marcus Rashford stays, but the expectation remains that the England international will move on this summer.

Barcelona have thus far decided against signing Rashford on a permanent basis, and there have been suggestions that the England international could be brought back into the first-team squad at Man United for the 2026-27 campaign.

However, Man United are believed to be planning to sell Rashford, and a number of the club's supporters recently made their feelings clear on the matter.