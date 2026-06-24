Scotland vs. Brazil: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Sebastian Sternik | 24 Jun 2026 06:42 , Last updated: 24 Jun 2026 07:32

The fight for knockout football reaches its climax in Group C this Wednesday night as Scotland and Brazil go head-to-head in Miami in one of the most anticipated group games of this entire 2026 World Cup.

Brazil enter the fixture as group leaders, but with Scotland sitting just one point behind in third, there is plenty still to play for.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Scotland vs. Brazil kick off?

Scotland's huge clash with Brazil gets underway at 11pm BST on Wednesday night, 24 June.

Where is Scotland vs. Brazil being played?

The Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens will play host to Wednesday's massive game.

The 64,000 capacity stadium is home to NFL heavyweights Miami Dolphins, as well as NCAA's Miami Hurricanes and the high-profile tennis tournament, the Miami Open.

How to watch Scotland vs. Brazil in the UK

TV channels

The World Cup contest will be available on BBC One.

All 104 matches at this summer's World Cup are on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, either on ITV or the BBC.

Online streaming

Fans based in the UK can stream the fixture live online via BBC iPlayer, which is available on a number of devices, including desktops, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Match highlights of the match will be available on BBC iPlayer and ITVX, as well as their respective social media pages and YouTube channels.

TikTok will also have highlights of every match after they struck a historic deal with FIFA.

What is at stake for Scotland and Brazil?

Scotland has never reached the knockout phase of a World Cup, but Steve Clarke and his men are just one game away from changing that.

Having picked up a 1-0 victory over Haiti in their World Cup opener, Scotland enter Wednesday's fixture with three points already in the bag.

Realistically speaking, even one more point could see them qualify as one of the eight third-placed best teams, while a win would secure a top two finish and automatic entry into the last-32.

The expectations on Scotland are limited, but that is certainly not the case for Brazil, who are feeling the pressure.

As one of the tournament favourites, the South American giants are expected to pick up all three points against Scotland and secure their progression to the knockout phase as the group winners.

Anything short of that will heap extra pressure on head coach Carlo Ancelotti, who is already under scrutiny following a relatively slow start to the tournament.

> Our full preview of Scotland vs. Brazil can be found here