France lineup vs. Norway: Predicted XI for World Cup clash as Deschamps chooses between PSG duo

By Freddie Cotton | 25 Jun 2026 00:16

France face Norway at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on Friday evening for their final group stage match of this summer's World Cup campaign.

In their previous match, Didier Deschamps' men produced a professional performance against Iraq, with Kylian Mbappe scoring a brace to give the two-time world champions six points from their opening pair of fixtures.

With maximum points from their first two matches, Les Bleus sit at the summit of Group I but are only above Norway on goal difference, with the Vikings also beating both Iraq and Senegal.

Although he has a fully fit squad to choose from, Deschamps does face some selection headaches ahead of Friday's contest though, with both a favourable draw and team fitness of the essence.

In defence, both Lucas Digne and Theo Hernandez have started a match each, making it unclear who will get the nod alongside Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano and William Saliba in Foxborough.

Taking part in his second World Cup, Adrien Rabiot has been in the starting lineup in both matches, but it remains to be seen whether he partners Aurelien Tchouameni or Manu Kone against Norway.

Deschamps' biggest decision perhaps comes on the left side of the frontline though, with Paris Saint-Germain duo Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue both having paired the scintillating Michael Olise on the flanks.

However, it is almost certain that Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele will play behind danger man Mbappe at the spearhead of France's attack.

The Real Madrid forward has continued his pulsating World Cup record in 2026, scoring four goals after two matches to take his overall tally to 16 and within touching distance of Lionel Messi.

France possible starting lineup:

Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba; Digne; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Olise, Dembele, Doue; Mbappe

> Click here to see how Norway could lineup vs. France in Friday's clash