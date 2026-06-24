Norway lineup vs. France: Predicted XI for World Cup clash as Solbakken faces defensive decision

By Freddie Cotton | 24 Jun 2026 23:50 , Last updated: 25 Jun 2026 00:21

Norway travel to the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on Friday evening to face France in their final group stage match of the 2026 World Cup.

In their previous outing, Stale Solbakken's men claimed an impressive victory against a strong Senegalese side, with Erling Haaland's second-half brace making sure Norway continued their perfect start to this summer's tournament.

The Vikings are currently sat second in Group I with six points from their two matches and only trail Didier Deschamps' men at the summit on goal difference.

However, heading into their contest with the two-time world champions, Solbakken will be sweating over the fitness of Borussia Dortmund defender Julian Ryerson, with the 28-year-old limping off after only 13 minutes on Tuesday evening with a suspected thigh injury.

In his place it is likely that Marcus Pedersen starts on Friday, with the Torino man scoring off the bench to make an instant impact when introduced against Senegal last time out.

Pedersen is likely to lineup alongside Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjorn Lysaker Heggem and David Wolfe in defence, with Sevilla goalkeeper Orjan Nyland certain to keep his place between the sticks.

It is expected that the Vikings will maintain their midfield three of Sander Berge, Fredrik Aursnes and captain Martin Odegaard, who has grabbed two assists so far in the tournament.

In their first two matches, Norway have lined up with Antonio Nusa, Alexsander Sorloth and Haaland across the frontline, which will undoubtedly remain the same on Friday.

As expected, Haaland has been Solbakken's star man so far this summer, with the Manchester City striker netting on four occasions after two games, tying Kylian Mbappe as the second top scorer at the World Cup.

Norway possible starting lineup:

Nyland; Pedersen, Ajer, Lysaker Heggem, Wolfe; Berge, Aursnes, Odegaard; Sorloth, Haaland, Nusa

> Click here to see how France could lineup vs. Norway on Friday evening