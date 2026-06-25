Team News: Norway vs. France injury, suspension list, predicted XIs ahead of World Cup clash

Norway and France meet at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on Friday evening for their final group stage matches in this summer's World Cup.
The Vikings made it two wins from two in Group I when claiming a 3-2 victory against Senegal on Tuesday morning, while Les Bleus achieved the same feat by overcoming Iraq 3-0 in Philadelphia.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both teams ahead of Friday's crucial clash.
Norway vs. France
Norway
Out: None
Doubtful: Julian Ryerson (thigh)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Nyland; Pedersen, Ajer, Lysaker Heggem, Wolfe; Berge, Aursnes, Odegaard; Sorloth, Haaland, Nusa
France
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba; Digne; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Olise, Dembele, Doue; Mbappe