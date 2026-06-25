Team News: Norway vs. France injury, suspension list, predicted XIs ahead of World Cup clash

By Freddie Cotton | 25 Jun 2026 20:00 , Last updated: 25 Jun 2026 20:00

Norway and France meet at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on Friday evening for their final group stage matches in this summer's World Cup.

The Vikings made it two wins from two in Group I when claiming a 3-2 victory against Senegal on Tuesday morning, while Les Bleus achieved the same feat by overcoming Iraq 3-0 in Philadelphia.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both teams ahead of Friday's crucial clash.

Norway

Out: None

Doubtful: Julian Ryerson (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Nyland; Pedersen, Ajer, Lysaker Heggem, Wolfe; Berge, Aursnes, Odegaard; Sorloth, Haaland, Nusa

France

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba; Digne; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Olise, Dembele, Doue; Mbappe