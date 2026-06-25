World Cup Gameweek 3
Norway
Jun 26, 2026 8.00pm
Boston Stadium
France

Team News: Norway vs. France injury, suspension list, predicted XIs ahead of World Cup clash

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Norway vs. France injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Passion2Press

Norway and France meet at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on Friday evening for their final group stage matches in this summer's World Cup.

The Vikings made it two wins from two in Group I when claiming a 3-2 victory against Senegal on Tuesday morning, while Les Bleus achieved the same feat by overcoming Iraq 3-0 in Philadelphia.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both teams ahead of Friday's crucial clash.

Norway vs. France

Norway

Out: None

Doubtful: Julian Ryerson (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Nyland; Pedersen, Ajer, Lysaker Heggem, Wolfe; Berge, Aursnes, Odegaard; Sorloth, Haaland, Nusa

France

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba; Digne; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Olise, Dembele, Doue; Mbappe

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