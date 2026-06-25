Norway vs. France: How Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe compare ahead of crucial World Cup 2026 showdown

By Oliver Thomas | 25 Jun 2026 20:35 , Last updated: 25 Jun 2026 20:38

Top spot in Group I is up for grabs on Friday when Norway lock horns with France in Boston on matchday three of the 2026 World Cup.

All eyes will be on the tantalising battle between two of the world’s best strikers in Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, who have both made electric starts to this summer’s tournament in North America.

Haaland has taken to his maiden World Cup campaign like a duck to water, as the prolific Norwegian has scored four goals in his opening two group games, netting twice against both Iraq and Senegal.

Mbappe has also found the net four times in two World Cup games, with a couple of strikes against Senegal followed by a brace against Iraq, though this is not his first rodeo on the global stage.

Indeed, Mbappe is enjoying his third World Cup with Les Bleus having previously won the 2018 tournament and lost in the 2022 final, and he has scored a remarkable 16 goals in as many matches, tied with Germany’s Miroslav Klose and only behind Lionel Messi (18) at the top of the all-time scoring charts.

© Iconsport / SPI

Mbappe vs. Haaland: The Centurion meets The Machine

Haaland and Mbappe have never previously met on the international stage, but they have faced each other four times in the Champions League, with the latter coming out on top with three victories (two with PSG and two with Real Madrid).

Now, while both men enter the Boston showdown on equal footing at this summer’s World Cup, their broader international paths could not be more distinct.

Mbappe’s brace against Iraq marked a monumental milestone, winning his 100th cap for Les Bleus and bringing his total international goal tally to 60, while he also boasts 40 assists.

Haaland, by contrast, operates with an almost frightening level of lethal efficiency; the Manchester City talisman has plundered 59 international goals in a mere 52 appearances, including a staggering 16 strikes in just eight World Cup qualifiers.

The 25-year-old, two years younger than Mbappe, is averaging well over a goal per game on the global stage, scoring at a rate that defies modern footballing logic.

MBAPPE VS HAALAND ON THE INTERNATIONAL STAGE KYLIAN MBAPPE: 2026 World Cup Goals: 4 Total World Cup Goals: 16 Total 2026 World Cup Qualifying Goals: 5 Total International Goals: 60 Total International Caps: 100 ERLING HAALAND: 2026 World Cup Goals: 4 Total World Cup Goals: 4 Total 2026 World Cup Qualifying Goals: 16 Total International Goals: 59 Total International Caps: 52

Mbappe vs. Haaland: Mind games and the Golden Boot race

With both Norway and France having already qualified for the last 32, the psychological battle ahead of Friday has taken somewhat of a fascinating turn.

Speaking candidly to Fox Sports after beating Senegal, a remarkably relaxed Haaland admitted he "didn't care too much" about the looming French test, shifting the pressure entirely onto the pre-tournament favourites.

“Honestly I don’t care too much. We’re through, we managed to get through, which is incredible,” Haaland said when asked about the upcoming game with France.

“I couldn’t care too much about that game now. They’re [France] probably going to win against us, they’re probably going to win the whole tournament.”

As for Mbappe, he rarely operates in low gear. With Messi currently leading the Golden Boot race with five goals, the Frenchman knows that a stellar performance against Norway's vulnerable backline - which has conceded three times in two matches - could catapult him to the top of both the summer standings and the history books.

Mbappe does not have Norway’s No.9 on his mind, though. Speaking before France’s win over Senegal, he said: “I’m not thinking about Haaland at the moment. Maybe they’re thinking about us, but I’m focused on Iraq.”

© Iconsport / Burt Granofsky, Cal Sport Media, Sipa USA

France’s Balanced Armada vs. Norway’s Targeted Threat

France will be regarded as the favourites to prevail on Friday, and the tactical landscape for this intriguing contest will showcase two different footballing approaches involving Mbappe and Haaland.

Under the guidance of Didier Deschamps' staff, France boasts elite squad depth, arguably the strongest squad at the World Cup, and pacey dribble master Mbappe does not have to carry the fearsome attack alone, as he is heavily supported by the likes of Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue and Bradley Barcola.

As for Norway, they funnel everything through a single, exquisitely tailored pipeline. Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard acts as the chief architect, pulling the strings in midfield to feed Haaland’s ravenous appetite for goals in transition. Haaland is always the target for his teammates.

Mbappe vs. Haaland: A new era takes centre stage

Norway vs. France World Cup 2026 Match Preview ?? | "The King In Waiting"

When the referee blows the whistle, the Group I standings will quickly fade into a secondary storyline.

While both managers may tinker with their squads ahead of the knockout rounds, the pitch belongs to two generational stars who represent the present and future of global football.

For Mbappe, the match is an opportunity to further cement his status as a legendary figure of the World Cup, as he continues his relentless march toward international immortality and Messi’s scoring records.

For Haaland, it is a chance to prove that his ruthless, hyper-efficient brilliance can topple football’s elite powerhouse on the biggest stage of all.

Whether this showdown delivers a cautious tactical stalemate or a breathtaking, high-scoring slugfest, one thing is certain: even as Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continue to defy time in North America, the next defining rivalry of global football has officially arrived.

On Friday, Gillette Stadium will bear witness to the future.