Team News: Croatia vs. Ghana injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

By Ben Knapton | 26 Jun 2026 22:00 , Last updated: 26 Jun 2026 22:00

Knowing that victory guarantees a place in the World Cup 2026 last 32, Croatia and Ghana square off in Saturday's final Group L match at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Black Stars sit one point better off than their European counterparts, meaning that a draw for them will be enough for direct entry to the knockout rounds.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two nations.

CROATIA

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Livakovic; Stanisic, Pongracic, Sutalo, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Modric; Baturina, Pasalic, Perisic; Budimir

GHANA

Out: None

Doubtful: Lawrence Ati-Zigi (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Asare; Senaya, Adjetey, Opoku, Mensah; Yirenkyi, Partey, Sibo; Williams, Ayew, Semenyo