Norway 1-4 France player ratings: Ousmane Dembele takes centre stage as Kylian Mbappe turns provider

By Matthew Cooper | 26 Jun 2026 22:06 , Last updated: 26 Jun 2026 22:07

France beat a much-changed Norway side 4-1 in their final group game, with Les Bleus topping Group I and the Vikings going through in second place.

Ousmane Dembele put France 2-0 up in just 20 minutes, before Thelo Aasgaard got one back for Norway. Dembele then completed his hat-trick in the 32nd minute and Desire Doue headed home in stoppage time, while Jorgen Strand Larsen missed a penalty for Norway in the second half.

Here, Sports Mole provides player ratings from the clash between Norway and France at the 2026 World Cup.

Norway player ratings vs. France

What a response from Norway ?



Just 79 seconds after Dembélé scores a second for France, Thelo Aasgaard pulls one back for Norway... pic.twitter.com/2g2xi5Cm2X — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 26, 2026

GOALKEEPER

Egil Selvik - 6/10

Made a total of five saves, including important ones to deny Doue and Manu Kone. A solid World Cup debut for the backup goalkeeper despite the scoreline.

DEFENCE

Fredrik Aursnes - 6/10

Henrik Falchener - 5/10

Leo Ostigard - 5/10

Fredrik Andre Bjorkan - 6/10

MIDFIELD

Kristian Thorstvedt - 6/10

Patrick Berg - 6/10

Thelo Aasgaard - 7/10

Got Norway back into the game when he made it 2-1 after a brilliant move. It was his sixth international goal in just his ninth appearance and the 24-year-old has made a real case for a start in the next round.

ATTACK

Oscar Bobb - 7/10

Jorgen Strand Larsen - 4/10

Had an excellent opportunity to make it 1-1, but ballooned it over the bar and also had a penalty saved in the second half. Was given a rare start with Erling Haaland rested and failed to make the most of his opportunity.

Andreas Schjelderup - 7/10

Assisted Aasgaard's goal with a wonderful pass and looked a real threat at times out wide. Much like Aasgaard, he will be pushing for another start in the next round.

SUBSTITUTES

Marcus Homgren Pedersen - 6/10

Morten Thorsby - 6/10

Sondre Klingen Langas - 6/10

Antonio Nusa - N/A

Jens Petter Hauge - N/A

France player ratings vs. Norway

Ousmane Dembélé doubles France's lead with this spectacular hit ?‍? pic.twitter.com/ZeTeaO4whG — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 26, 2026

GOALKEEPER

Mike Maignan - 7/10

DEFENCE

Jules Kounde -7/10

Dayot Upamecano - 7/10

Maxence Lacroix - 6/10

Theo Hernandez - 5/10

Struggled to deal with the lively Oscar Bobb and conceded a penalty when he fouled the winger in the box. Was bailed out by Maignan, who saved Strand Larsen's spot kick.

MIDFIELD

Aurelien Tchouameni - 7/10

Manu Kone - 7/10

Michael Olise - 6/10

A surprisingly quiet performance from the Bayern Munich star, who failed to create any chances or have a single shot on target.

ATTACK

Ousmane Dembele - 10/10

The Ballon d'Or holder has played second fiddle to Mbappe at the tournament so far, but took centre stage here. Needed just 32 minutes to bag a hat-trick, the second-earliest in World Cup history, and will be full of confidence heading into the knockouts.

Having scored twice in France's first two World Cup games, Mbappe turned provider against Norway as he assisted Dembele's first two goals. Another excellent performance from the Real Madrid star, who always seems to deliver at World Cups.

Desire Doue - 8/10

SUBSTITUTES

Rayan Cherki - 6/10

Bradley Barcola - 7/10

Ibrahima Konate - 6/A

Malo Gusto - N/A

Jean-Philippe Mateta - N/A