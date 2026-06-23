Norway 3-2 Senegal: Haaland double fires Vikings through as France showdown looms

By Axel Clody | 23 Jun 2026 05:11 , Last updated: 23 Jun 2026 05:46

Norway secured their place in the last 32 of the 2026 World Cup with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Senegal at MetLife Stadium in New York on Sunday, as Erling Haaland struck twice to take his tournament tally to four goals and set up a mouth-watering Group I decider against France.

A Ismaila Sarr brace gave Senegal hope after Marcus Holmgren Pedersen's opener and two Haaland strikes had put boss Stale Solbakken's side firmly in control, but Norway held on to claim six points from six and advance to the knockout rounds.

The result leaves France and Norway — both already qualified — preparing for what amounts to a final matchday shootout for top spot in the group. France currently hold the advantage on goal difference, with a tally of plus-five against Norway's plus-four.

Norway go through to the knockouts! ?#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 23, 2026

Norway vs. Senegal: how did the game unfold?

© Iconsport / Marcel ter Bals / DeFodi Images

Senegal dominated possession and threatened the Norway goal throughout the opening period, but the standout performer of the first half was Edouard Mendy, who produced superb saves to deny Kristoffer Ajer from a header and to keep out Martin Odegaard's effort following a clever Haaland flick-on.

The Lions of Teranga could not maintain that defensive resistance, however, as Kalidou Koulibaly's error late in the half allowed Marcus Holmgren Pedersen to drive a powerful strike past the Senegalese goalkeeper.

Norway doubled their advantage early in the second half when Odegaard carried the ball through midfield before threading a clinical through-ball to Haaland, who took one touch and finished emphatically past Mendy.

It seemed set to be a comfortable Norwegian evening, but Senegal refused to fold. Sarr pulled one back with a composed finish from a flowing move, with Sadio Mane providing a fine assist to give the Lions of Teranga renewed hope.

Haaland had other ideas, however. The striker was in the right place at the right moment to tap home a Patrick Berg cross and restore the two-goal cushion, virtually ending the contest. Sarr added a second in stoppage time, but it was too little, too late.

Norway vs. Senegal: Haaland joins the race with Messi and Mbappe

© Iconsport / Vegard Grott / BILDBYRAN / kod VG

The golden boot contest at this World Cup gained another serious contender on Sunday, though that will come as no surprise. Haaland's double against Senegal took him to four goals in the tournament, drawing level with Kylian Mbappe, who had struck twice earlier in France's win over Iraq.

Only Lionel Messi stands above them at the top of the scoring charts. The Argentina captain also netted twice on Sunday in his side's victory over Austria, taking his tournament tally to five goals and becoming the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history.

The 'final' within the group: Norway vs. France

With qualification already secured for both sides, the final Group I fixture on Friday 26 June in Boston carries significant weight.

France arrive at the showdown with the advantage — their superior goal difference means they require only a draw to finish top of the group. Norway must win to leapfrog the French and claim first place.

The reward for topping the group could prove substantial, with a theoretically more favourable last-32 draw potentially awaiting the winner.

Beyond the mathematics, the fixture doubles as an early examination for both sides. France come in full of confidence on the back of Mbappe's prolific form, while Norway can count on a collective that has impressed throughout and a striker operating at the very peak of his powers.

Group I may have had two clear favourites from the outset, but it now has a final matchday with every hallmark of a knockout tie — and two of the best strikers on the planet ready to settle it.